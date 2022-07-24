Only an upset in 2023’ll save Nigeria from complete collapse – Onovo

Chief Martin Onovo, the candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) in the 2015 presidential election, speaks in this interview on the state of the nation, the 2023 general election, the Muslim- Muslim ticket choice of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the outcome of the recently held Osun State governorship election. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

What is your reaction to the outcome of the recently held Osun State governorship election?

The ruling party in the country is also the ruling party in Osun State and it lost the election. Many observers publicly agreed that the result was transparent and fair. Some political parties that lost the elections congratulated the winner.

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) can and should check vote-buying, which can be treated as a criminal act as there are criminal aspects to vote-buying. It is clear that super-rich entities can easily manipulate the 2023 general election. The procedure is simple.

Pre-arrange slush funds and deploy them for vote-buying to take over power or to remain in power.

With that, if you have N400 billion, you can buy about 20 million votes at N20,000 each to become the President of Nigeria.

So, we must break this vicious circle. To break it, we must use a multidimensional approach that will include advocacy against vote-selling, anticorruptionstepstocheckthesupplyof slush funds, improving the secrecy of balloting to prevent the vote-buyer from knowing the party a voter voted for, monitoring polling units to arrest vote-buyers and confiscating the funds, among others.

Did you foresee the defeat of the incumbent and APC governorship candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, coming?

We foresaw the defeat of the incumbent in a free and fair election but we were worried that the ruling party will desperately rig it, particularly because that is the ancestral home state of their presidential candidate for the 2023 elections. Therefore, many organisations set up situation rooms in Osogbo to monitor the election more effectively.

Do you think the outcome was a statement ahead of the 2023 general election?

It is most definitely a very strong statement against the ruling party ahead of the 2023 elections. The ruling party was strong in South-West Nigeria with five out of the six states in the geopolitical zone.

Today, it has only four states in the zone. The APC presidential candidate is ancestrally from Osun State and it has lost the state. With the defeat in his ancestral state, APC’s defeat can be certain.

How do you think the APC can pull itself together from unexpected loss?

With the current trend, it seems very clear to us that the PDP is dying and the APC will scatter. They are two sides of the same corrupt coin.

They are being confronted by many forces including, the internal contradictions in their parties, their poor performance in the different offices they hold, their impunity, their massive corruption, the insecurity and poverty they caused and the growing awareness of citizens of their corruption, impunity and perfidy.

Some say the seemingly poor per- formance of the Muhammadu Buhari administration may eventually rub off on the APC at the general election. Do you think so?

Yes! The catastrophic performance of the Buhari administration has destroyed our country and everybody including members of the ruling party are suffering the consequences.

Today, insecurity is unprecedented and so many soldiers have been killed by Boko Haram insurgents and Fulani terrorists. Secondly, the country is now in a debt crisis with debt servicing obligations higher than national revenue.

Thirdly, public universities have been closed continuously for the sixth month now and also, inflation level, unemployment level, total national debt, level of lawlessness and impunity, level of corruption and the poverty rate are all unprecedented under the Buhari administration. Buhari has set an unrivalled record of destruction in any country in the whole world. Many former supporters of the ruling party have denounced them publicly.

The country has gone from a weak state in 2015 to a failed state now in 2022, and heading towards complete collapse unless we stop Buhari and his ruling party.

There have been reactions to the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC.

Do you think it will fly?

They have been overwhelmed by their internal contradictions and their impunity. They rejected the Muslim- Muslim ticket championed by Bola Tinubu in 2015 and now the same Tinubu has pushed it through in spite of the resistance by many chieftains of the party.

It will fail because, it is Islamist, it is undemocratic, it is divisive, it is unconstitutional and it is offensive to the majority of Nigerians. It is particularly more offensive because the ruling party is Islamist in its leadership and champions an Islamization and Fulanisation agenda. Their President, Buhari, is a Muslim.

Their National Chairman, AbdulahiAdamu is a Muslim, their Senate President and their Speaker are both Muslims. All the chief commanders of armed establishments in Nigeria, including the Police, the Army, the Navy, the Air force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence, Correctional Services, Customs and Immigration Services are all Muslims. In addition, they forcefully manipulated a Christian Chief Justice of the Nigeria out of office.

So, we have an Islamist party with an Islamization and Fulanisation agenda that has irresponsibly presented us with a Muslim-Muslim ticket against both the ‘Federal Character’ and the freedom from discrimination requirements of the Nigerian Constitution.

Our Constitution rejects it and the overwhelming majority of Nigerians reject it. Therefore, it will definitely fail. Let us pray it does, so that it will not lead to conflagration in the polity.

What’s your overview on the list of 18 presidential candidates, who will be on the ballot in 2023?

Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) is still in court. Action Alliance (AA) has a serious case and a very large faction. All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has serious crisis and court cases. Allied Peoples Movement (APM) factions are still in court. African Democratic Congress (ADC) has lost significant support.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) seems to have lost momentum and Social Democratic Party (SDP) has not reconciled its factions. PDP is dying and the APC will scatter.

So, we expect that there will be re-alignments that may be led by the Labour Party whose candidate has gained some momentum with many Nigerians, who are opposed to the corrupt and failed ruling parties.

Do you think there will be an upset in the 2023 general election and what are your thoughts on INEC?

We pray for an upset because it may be only an upset that will sustain the hope of a majority of the citizens that have not lost hope in Nigeria. According to Prof. Adebanji Akintoye, leader of the Yoruba World Congress,‘Buharihasdestroyedourcountry.’ Asitisnow, verymanycitizenshavelosthope. Very many have relocated abroad. Millions are internally displaced and millions are living in the bondage of bandits.

Almost a hundred million are living in extreme poverty. Insecurity and violent crimes are unprecedented and public morality has been corrupted by the ruling party. Nigeria is already a failed state sliding to complete collapse and only an upset in 2023 will save the country from complete collapse. It is either an upset or complete collapse. We cannot continue like this. Remember this: ‘Only an upset in 2023 will save the country from complete collapse.’

How can we curb this current trend of ethnicity, religion and tribal sentiments in our leadership recruitment?

It is very simple. We must reject lawlessness and impunity in our country and follow the constitution with moral integrity.

The constitution forbids corruption. It forbids discrimination against citizens and it requires ‘Federal Character.’ We even have a Federal Character Commission that has been quarantined by the Buhari administration! Once we strictly comply with the constitution, these unpatriotic trends would be curbed.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who is the presidential candidate of the PDP, recently said that Peter Obi and Labour Party don’t have the structure to win the presidency in 2023. Do you agree with that?

We do not agree but firstly, Atiku is the irregular presidential candidate of his failed party. He has no moral authority with his interventions in national affairs. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo exposed his treachery and we know that he has verified indictments for corruption in Nigeria and in foreign countries.

What are your thoughts on the state of insecurity in the country?

Do you agree with Federal Government’s plan to ban use of motorcycles across the country?

The plan to ban motorcycles in the country is cosmetic and deceitful. The ruling party is the direct sponsor of insecurity and terrorism in Nigeria. We have uncontroverted confessions, crime reports, ethical analysis and even the Dubai court judgement to prove it.

Analysts know it and many have published their conclusions.

It appears Nigeria’s economy is on the edge. Where did we get it wrong that our revenue is now literally to service debts?

Once the political leadership is wrong, everything will go wrong. We must get the right people in leadership. In the last quarter, our debt-servicing obligations were higher than our revenue.

So, we are in a debt-crisis. We accurately predicted this in the first tenure of the Buhari administration and we wrote to the Nigerian Senate. Former President Obasanjo also publicly warned Nigerians.

The Bukola Saraki-led Senate then resolutely tried to check the reckless and unpatriotic borrowings of the Buhari administration. However, after the irregular 2019 elections, the rubber-stamp Senate led by Ahmad Lawan approved all the reckless and unpatriotic requests by the Buhari administration to borrow. That is where we got it wrong.

