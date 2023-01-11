Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri
Politics

Only Atiku has solutions to problems bedevilling Nigeria -Fintiri

Posted on Author Clement Ekong, Yola

Nigerians have been called upon to vote massively for the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as he is the best candidate that has solutions to the problems bedevilling the country.
Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, who made the call in Garkida, Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State Wednesday, maintained that the former Vice President will no doubt bring lasting solutions to insecurity and other challenges the country is battling with.
According to Fintiri: “I want to call on Nigerian youths, as this country battles with insecurity and other problems, to vote Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as he is the best and tested, who will hit the ground running if elected.”
Reeling out his achievements, Governor Fintiri told the Garkida Community that his administration has entrenched effective security to preventing insurgents and other forms of criminal tendencies from reoccupying the area.

 

