Only countries investing in technology can make it –NASENI boss

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof Mohammad Sani Haruna, yesterday said only countries investing in technology can make it. He said it was time to revive craft schools, technical and vocational centres and technical colleges to train the critical mass of artisans needed by Nigeria, adding that the quality of human capacity in a nation shapes and determines its progress. Haruna made these submissions at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the NASENI Skill Acquisition Centre, Bagudo in Kebbi State.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari approved construction of skill development centres to meet the challenges of technology gap and fill the vacuum created by shortage of artisans. “It is the quality of human capacity in a nation that shapes and determines its progress and sustainable development and not commodity or natural resources. “Experience has shown that countries that invest adequately in technology acquisition and deployment are the leaders in socio- economic development even if they import all raw material needs of their economy,” he said.

He said it was important to promote technical education to protect the future of young men and women who are the leaders of tomorrow. He added: “Craft schools, technical and vocational centres and technical colleges to train critical mass of artisans needed by Nigeria have either been abolished in most states of the federation or have deteriorated in structures and in workshop equipment and laboratories. “The skill development centres approved for establishment by President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for NASENI across the nation such as the one we are commencing construction in Kebbi are designed to meet the challenges of technology gap and fill the vacuum created by shortage of artisans, craftsmen, and women.”

