Only court can void 1999 Constitution –Omo-Agege

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo- Agege, yesterday advised the representatives of the six states from the South South region, under the auspices of BRADEC United Assembly, to go to the court and stop the implementation of the 1999 Constitution. He also said that only a court ruling could guarantee the framing of a new constitution to replace the current one that has faced widespread criticisms from diverse strata of the country. Omo-Agege, who is also the chairman of the Senate Committee on Review of the Constitution, gave this advice while responding to remarks made by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mike Ozekjome.

Ozekhome had while making a presentation at the just concluded two-day National Public Hearing on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, urged the Senate Committee to adopt various memoranda submitted during the zonal hearings in commencing the process for a new constitution. His statement came barely 24 hours after the Omo- Agege said that the National Assembly lacked the powers to set the entire 1999 Constitution aside and produce a new document. Ozekhome, however, argued that while the National Assembly indeed lacked the powers to produce a new Constitution, it could begin the process of bringing about a new constitution for the country.

