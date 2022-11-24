News Top Stories

Only court’ll decide $418m Paris Club refund, NIPP sale –Govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has said it is “resolute in exploring all legal channels available to it in ensuring that resources belonging to states are not unjustly or illegally paid to a few in the guise of consultancies”. The governors said this following the controversial disbursement of the $418 million Paris Club refund and promissory notes issued to consultants by the Federal Ministryof FinanceandDebt Management Office (DMO). They stated these in a communiqué after its 8th teleconference meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

The NGF Chairman and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal also said they had instructed their lawyers to approach the Federal High Court to stop the proposed privatisation of 10 National Integrated Power Projects (NIPPs) by the Federal Government.

The communiqué read: “The Forum following its advocacy that the proposed privatisation of 10 National Integrated Power Projects (NIPPs) by the Federal Government of Nigeria should be stopped, instructed its lawyers to approach the Federal High Court which at present has issued a court order restraining all the parties in the suit from taking any step or action that will make or render the outcome of the motion on notice seeking for Interlocutory Injunction nugatory. “The effect of the order of the court is that respondents cannot proceed with the proposedsaleof thepowerplants belonging to the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHCL) until the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for Interlocutory Injunction.”

The governors and the AttorneyGeneralof theFederation (NGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami have been having a running battle over the $418 million Paris Club refund. According to him, they are monitoring the flood situation across the country and are working with the National Economic Council (NEC) and federal ministries and agencies and the World Bank to prepare emergency interventions to ameliorate the impact of the flood crisis, especially to sustain food security. He said the Forum had been briefed by the World Bank Task Team Leader (TTL) Prof. Foluso Okunmadewa on the desired restructuring of the $750 million Nigeria COVID- 19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme (CARES) programme to respond to Nigeria 2022 flood response following discussions with states and the NEC ad hoc committee on flooding.

He said: “The restructuring will allow states to reallocate funding from the programme for immediate response for livelihoods, assets and basic services.” Tambuwal further stated that the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola briefed the governors on the congestion of the custodial centres and the digitalisation of immigration processes. The group pledged its commitment to working with law enforcement agencies, the judiciary, and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on the recommendations put forward as they relate to individual state jurisdiction. It said there was a reduction in the number of Circulating Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus (cVDPV) in 2022 from 1,028 cases recorded in 2021.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Portugal’s Socialists win unexpected majority

Posted on Author Reporter

  Portugal’s ruling Socialist Party has won an unexpected outright majority in Sunday’s snap general election for only the second time in its history. The election was called when Prime Minister António Costa failed to pass a budget after losing the support of two smaller parties. Costa said Portugal needed stability to ensure economic recovery, […]
News Top Stories

Blackout as national grid collapses second time in 3 months

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The electricity transmission system also known as the National Grid collapsed yesterday plunging the whole of Lagos and major cities across the country into darkness for about four hours. This, according to checks by New Telegraph, is the second time in less than three months that the grid suffered a collapse. The last time the […]
News Top Stories

CBN: Gap between deposit, lending rates widened in April

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

    The excess liquidity in the banking system has not translated into lower market interest rates as the gap between deposit and lending rates continues to widen, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) show.   According to the April 2020 Economic Report released by the apex bank, a few days […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica