Only court’ll decide $418m Paris Club refund, NIPP sale – Govs

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Nigeria governors have said only the court of law could determine the legality or otherwise, of the deduction of the $418 million Paris Club refund from the state allocations.

The state executives, who met in Abuja on Tuesday, also said they have instructed their lawyers to approach the Federal High Court to stop the proposed privatisation of. the 10 National Integrated Power Projects (NIPPs) by the Federal Government.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, said the governors were resolute in exploring all legal channels available in ensuring that resources belonging to states were not unjustly or illegally paid to a few in the guise of consultancies.

The governors and the the Attorney General of the Federation (NGF) and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN), have been having a running battle over promissory notes issued to consultants by the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Debt Management Office (DMO) regarding the $418 million Paris Club refund.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...