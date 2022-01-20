News

Only criminals have camps, not IPOB, ESN’ as Kanu wins rights suit

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reiterated that IPOB and ESN operatives have no camp in Lilu in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State, insisting that as an organisation with branches globally and not militants or criminals; it does not need any camp in Ihiala LGA. The separatist group argued that “If criminals take refuge in any community in Biafra land, that doesn’t make them IPOB members or ESN operatives. We have also not said that there were no criminal gangs in Biafra land just like every other country, even in the advanced Western nations.”

“But, we won’t accept the tagging of every criminal element found in Biafra as IPOB member or ESN operative,” the group added. The IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful listed the names of those impersonating IPOB and ESN operatives that are collecting levies in Orlu, Imo State and parts of Anambra State.

The clarification is coming on a day an Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia ordered the Federal Government to write to apologise to the IPOB leader, Nnandi Kanu for the invasion of his Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku home in 2017, insisting that he did not jump bail as alleged by the Federal Government.

 

Our Reporters

