News

Only disgruntled individuals in APC defecting to PDP – Emerhor

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba Comment(0)

Founding leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, yesterday debunked media report that members of his political group, Emerhor Political Family (EPF) are set to decamp to the PDP, saying that only a few disgruntled individuals led by the former Deputy State Chairman, Chief Cyril Ogodo, are the ones defecting.

The 2015 APC governorship candidate in Delta State said the categorization of the defection of a few stomach politicians to the PDP after allegedly receiving cash inducements, as a move by Emerhor Political Family, EPF, is not only laughable but also mischievous and disingenuous. The business mogul, while reacting to the purported defection of Chief Cyril Ogodo, Chief Sylvester Kohwo and a few others to the PDP, said; “It is not true that members of the Emerhor Political Family, EPF, are decamping to the PDP as reported, the truth is that only a few misguided and disgruntled individuals are involved. “Only Chief Ogodo, Chief Kohwo and a few who have now become stomach politicians are decamping after allegedly receiving cash inducements as ‘rally mobilisation’.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

New malaria infections, deaths on the rise over COVID-19

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyem

…as Africa habours 90% of disease burden   As Nigeria joined the global community to mark the 2021 World Malaria Day (WMD), the World Health Organisation (WHO) has projected that new malaria infections and deaths were on the rise as a result of the impact of COVID- 19 pandemic.   The new development, which was […]
News

Iran: US seeking ‘united front’ with Europe, says top Biden aide

Posted on Author Reporter

  United States President Joe Biden will seek a “united front” with Europe on Iran policy as he travels across the Atlantic to attend two major summits in Rome and Glasgow later this week, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday about Biden’s upcoming trip, Sullivan said Biden will hold […]
News

The application to youth-led and mid-stage companies opened on April 12 to May 9.

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

While launching the challenge on April 12, 2021, USAID said it was seeking commercially viable youth-led and mid-stage companies already working in food production, processing, and distribution. Successful applicants will present ideas that demonstrably help farmers and other stakeholders in the agricultural value chain increase agricultural productivity and food security within the next six months. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica