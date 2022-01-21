Only disgruntled individuals in APC defecting to PDP – Emerhor

Founding leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, yesterday debunked media report that members of his political group, Emerhor Political Family (EPF) are set to decamp to the PDP, saying that only a few disgruntled individuals led by the former Deputy State Chairman, Chief Cyril Ogodo, are the ones defecting.

The 2015 APC governorship candidate in Delta State said the categorization of the defection of a few stomach politicians to the PDP after allegedly receiving cash inducements, as a move by Emerhor Political Family, EPF, is not only laughable but also mischievous and disingenuous. The business mogul, while reacting to the purported defection of Chief Cyril Ogodo, Chief Sylvester Kohwo and a few others to the PDP, said; “It is not true that members of the Emerhor Political Family, EPF, are decamping to the PDP as reported, the truth is that only a few misguided and disgruntled individuals are involved. “Only Chief Ogodo, Chief Kohwo and a few who have now become stomach politicians are decamping after allegedly receiving cash inducements as ‘rally mobilisation’.

