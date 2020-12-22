Only electronic voting’ll ensure free, fair elections –Akintoye

‘Restructuring shouldn’t be about Nigeria’s break-up’

Chief Charles Akintoye is a former Acting National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a chieftain of the party in Lagos State. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on the 2023 general election, security challenges in the country and the clamour for restructuring, among other issues

What is your assessment of the current security situation in Nigeria?

The security situation of Nigeria at the moment is really very bad and if we are not careful it may get worse. But I believe that the issue of security is primarily the concern of the administration in power, especially when our president is the Commanderin- Chief of the Armed Forces. He should be able to use that prerogative to ensure that our military do their best in the area of national security.

That is the duty of the military. The other organs of the security apparatus in the country, the Department of State Services (DSS), the police, name them; they should be empowered in such a manner to ensure that they can protect lives and property. Now, lives and property are not worth a dime because any moment anytime, you can lose your life in this country and that is the end of it. Even if you are a multibillionaire that is the finality once you die.

So, I believe that the government should do more to ensure that lives and property are actually protected. It is a situation that should be apolitical. It is not because it is All Progressives Congress (APC); PDP or any other political party; it is a national interest. It is when people are alive that they can say I’m in the ruling party or the other party. So, I believe the present administration need to do more in terms of national security.

Do you subscribe to Nigerians calling for the sack of the current service chiefs?

Honestly I’m not in support of that and I’m not against it. I believe that the president, who is the chief security officer of the nation, has his reasons for still keeping them. It may be antiprogressive even for the security we are talking about to change them at this time or it may be very productive to change them.

He sees better reports than us and he should be able to use those reports, which are mostly confidential to him and to his key men to improve the status of service chiefs. If the reports say they should go now in the interest of the country, let them go.

If the reports say no, balance it for some time or this is the option, let him do it. But the important thing is that security must improve. Let the service chiefs prove that while they are there, they are serving the service they are supposed to serve.

If I have anything to say, I get sad when I see a Naval officer, Air Force officer, or Police officer carrying the bag of governor’s wife and staying behind them when they are at ceremonies, when they should be defending us at the war front, internally and internationally. You also see thousands of soldiers following one man either because he is general this or that; about six or seven of them in a convoy in one vehicle for one general, when we have better duties for them to protect the country.

That is one area I will say yes; the service chiefs must be restructured. If it is pertinent that they go now, let them go, if not let them stay but let the situation improve.

Recently Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State advised his people to defend themselves against bandits and armed herdsmen. Does this kind of directive means that Nigeria is at war?

If you say the governor said defend yourself and you take that as war, then you will be making a mistake. He is saying defend yourself, you are with me here, you can see the amount of metal I put in my house, I’m defending myself.

If I have a license to carry a gun, I will buy it and defend myself. If it is ordinary cutlass, I will buy two. If the other person carries one cutlass and I carry two, he may run from me. But because you don’t have a cutlass and they have, they will come and threaten you and your family. So, if Governor Ortom says protect yourself, it means protect yourself.

Our forefathers had some African magic that they put on their hands when they were going for war and they used that to protect themselves. So the man is not saying carry gun and go and fight at Abuja; he is simply saying protect yourself. If I have a pet snake, I will put it outside to be roaming in the night. What I’m doing is protecting myself. If I ban my wife from coming back late in the night, I’m protecting myself and family.

So, it means that what he is saying is not calling anybody to war and he is not calling anybody to violence, protect yourself may be increase your fence, put more burglary proof.

It is getting to a point, especially in Benue State, for people to be educated on how to protect themselves; it could be any form. If it is true that people can vanish, let them do the African magic to vanish from their farms when they are being attacked. It is part of Africa to believe in African magic, we call it juju all over the country. If they exist truly people can use it to protect themselves.

With the growing disaffection for APC, do you think that PDP is ready to provide alternative in the 2023 general election?

PDP will always be ready for any election. What I have always told people in the past is that we don’t have election in Nigeria. We have selections, we have pretenders, we have real contenders and at the end of the day, it is he who rig more that becomes the winner. Everybody rigs election in this country, mostly right from the ward, selection or election to even the presidency.

There are a lot of pretenders who will come and say they want to be president only for them to say I’m only diving. Some people really want to be president but what is important is that we should get to the stage where votes count. It is not about people hijacking ballot boxes or people importing thugs to other states to come and cause violence. That is what we should be looking at, how do we address elections so that people’s votes count and matter?

Example was in Edo State in the last governorship election when the people stood and said we want our voice to be heard and our votes to be counted. It was counted and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was in a position to do its best because the people too did their part. INEC was not arm-tied to undo the truth but where our nation still allow thugs to snatch ballot boxes and the governors will pay them handsomely, then we don’t have true elections. We have true rigging and he who rigs the best wins the race but it should change. PDP will always be ready to win elections because we will follow the pact of people wishes. It is the only party in Nigeria that is open to everybody.

There is no opposition in PDP as of today. If you look seriously at the other parties, they have oppositions within the parties. If PDP can adopt that position, it means they want people’s votes to count.

If PDP loses, then they will say we fought a good fight but where you vote and your vote does not count, then there is no election. It is not only about PDP getting ready, is the country getting ready to make sure that elections are truly the voices and wishes of the people?

INEC chairman has promised to ensure electronic voting in 2023; do you see that as a solution to rigging and other electoral malpractices in Nigeria?

It will create a better situation than what we have now. It may not be 100 per cent perfect because information technology and artificial intelligence can even tamper with technology these days but it will reduce rigging. It will give people opportunity to vote online and things like that.

Thuggery, ballot boxes snatching and vote buying will be eliminated to the barest minimum. They may still come and buy your vote in your house but not at the polling stations again.

And before 6.pm we will know the result of the election. So I believe it will reduce a lot of the problems of elections in Nigeria to a minimum and I support it.

The campaign for 2023 has started in earnest, but there is growing clamour both in APC and PDP for the presidency to be zoned to southern Nigeria, do you support such call?

Yes, I’m in support of the call because even in PDP, there is a zoning arrangement. I know that APC has zoning arrangement as well but it may not be as strong as that of PDP. Both parties have zoning arrangement and part of the zoning agreement is that after two terms in the North, it reverses back to the South.

Now we are not talking about South-West, South-East or South-South but Southern Nigeria. If it comes to the South, then the microzoning will be left for the leaders of the party.

So, one believes that after eight years for the North, it should be the turn of the South and the same should apply to other important positions at the federal level. I think they are about five of them, Vice- President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Senate President and Chief of Staff to the President.

I believed that zoning has helped the country in the past because each of the six geo-political zones had something to take back home. If the president comes from the North, speaker comes from South-East, Senate president from South-South, etc, everybody will be happy until the next time. I will be part of that body to say yes let the zoning principle be adopted.

If power comes to the South, will you support the call for a president of Igbo extraction?

I wouldn’t say I support the call for Igbo presidency; what I will absolutely support is that let it come to the South. The South will now microzone and appropriately, leaders of the South know truly whose turn it will be. The important thing is for power to be zoned to South. A lot people say the Igbos have not had it for a long time, so it is logical that they are the first choice. But for political stability, let it come to the South first; southern leaders will then do the right thing. Even some Igbos themselves are saying that they don’t want presidency; that they want restructuring. That is an option. Everybody has a say but it is the majority that carries the day and that is democracy.

You talked about some Nigerians calling for restructuring, what is your opinion on restructuring and what kind of restructuring should Nigeria undertake?

To restructure Nigeria, the first aim and aspiration will be restructuring the unity of the country. If restructuring means breaking Nigeria then we have defeated ourselves and shot ourselves on the foot right from the start. Let me give you an example, the American constitution was done about 200 years ago and they keep restructuring but they never said they are cancelling the constitution and re-writing it.

They amend it because the foundation of America is entrenched in that constitution. But because of development and economic situation, the two world wars, they started amending. I think they have done over 100 amendments to the same constitution.

A lot of people are saying that our constitution is not the right for our kind of society for now, let it be amended and if it gets to changing it let it be changed; it is part of the restructuring.

The economic situation of the country can be restructured in such a way that resources are equitably adjusted; that is restructuring. Take education out of the government; let the private sector face it; that is restructuring. Let us look at all the sectors of governance and restructure them, remodel them, whatever name we want to call it, to ensure that there is fairness, justice and equity.

But when restructuring is about Biafra wanting to go, Amotekun has just come, we are deceiving ourselves.

If Nigeria breaks, then there is no more Nigeria and like the Yoruba adage will say ‘you know the beginning of something but you will not know the end of it.’ To me our leaders should be amenable to restructuring the country in unity.

It is Nigeria that we want to restructure but let us look at the fabrics, sector by sector, what to do to make sure that everybody and every part of Nigeria is equitably represented, benefited and cared for.

What are your thoughts on some of the decisions reached at the 2014 confab, will it be of help in this situation?

Most of the issues we are clamouring for are in that report. Let the Federal Government be strong and courageous enough to bring it out.

Let us have a referendum and discussion over the report, so at the end of the day, we will decide whether it is a better constitution for us. Let everybody look at it after three months, bring in your contribution or amendment and then it becomes the next constitution for the country.

That is restructuring to me. Let government bring it out and let us use it as a benchmark even if we are not going to adopt it wholesale, let it be a reference point where we are starting further discussion.

What do you think the government should do to address the numerous challenges facing the country, economically, security, politically and otherwise?

The basic business of government is to protect and care for the people, so they must do that. They must be doing it and not be seen to be doing it only; they must do it so that people can say this target has been achieved. One shouldn’t be telling the government what they should do. Selecting ministers on merit means they know what they are putting there for.

The only thing I should add to it is government should educate our people. It is not that everybody should go to university to have a degree but even a bus conductor can discuss the nation and say I will not vote for party A again, I’m going to vote for party B in the next election that is mass education. I went to England sometime in the past, a taxi driver that never went to secondary school was able to educate me on why Margaret Thatcher will not come back and Thatcher didn’t come back.

He was an ordinary taxi driver who did not go to secondary school but by listening to radio arguments and commentaries was able to say my life is better with Labour, let the Conservatives go and Conservatives went at that time. Let the government dialogue with the people and let them know their rights and wrongs. The Ministry of Information should not be protecting the government alone; it should educate the people to understand government.

Rather than the Minister of Information protecting the government by telling the biggest lies, let him educate the masses to understand Buhari’s problems and how he is trying to help people because that is why he is there as the president.

It is not for me now to say government should be doing this or that; they are in the right position to look at the constitution and structure. Every morning by 7am, situation report must be on the president’s table.

So he has an idea of what is going on in the country. In fact, he should know from his Minister of Trade and Industry why prices food stuffs are at an increase. A bag of rice is now N38,000, so he should know why it is that expensive, so that he will now work to ameliorate that pain on the people.

