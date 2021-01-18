Metro & Crime

Only four officers killed in Kaduna ambush –FPRO

  • Commissioner: Bandits kill five civilians, injure three

 

 

Police authorities said only four of their officials were killed around Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State. This was as the Kaduna State government said five people were killed while three others were injured by bandits in different local government areas of the state.

 

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, said in a statement that the report claiming that many policemen were abducted and five others killed was not true.

 

He said: “Contrary to unconfirmed reports in some sections of the media stating that 18 officers were kidnapped, only 16 officers were attacked in the ambush.

 

“The officers successfully repelled the attack accordingly and neutralised the bandits in their tens while many of bandits scampered into the bush with gunshot injuries.

 

“Regrettably, four of the officers paid the supreme price during the exchange of gunfire between the police and the bandits while an officer is still missing. “However, the remaining 11 officers led by their Unit Commander successfully recovered the bodies and firearms of their fallen colleagues while concerted efforts are being intensified to rescue the officer still missing.”

 

Mba added that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had commended the police officers attached to Police Mobile Force – 9 PMF Squadron, Kano for displaying uncommon gallantry and repelling the attack on their convoy by bandits numbering about 100 along the Birnin- Gwari Funtua Highway on Friday, 15th January, 2021 on their way back to their base in Kano after the completion of their special duty.

 

Also, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs  Samuel Aruwan, said yesterday security agencies had reported the killing of an aged woman at Sharu village, Igabi Local Government Area.

 

He said: “Bandits invaded the village and raided several homes. As they shot sporadically, Hauwwa Umaru, 80, was hit by a bullet and died instantly. “In another incident, gunmen killed Samaila Yohanna, the Ward Head of Konti, in Chikun Local Government Area.

 

“Also in Chikun Local Government Area, bandits killed two locals, Alhaji Sani and Malam Rabiu, at Dande. “Also in Giwa Local Government Area bandits barricaded the road between Fatika and Kidandan and opened fire on commuters plying the road.

 

“One unidentified woman was killed, and three other persons were injured in the attack. “Governor Nasir el-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased.”

