‘Only functional refineries’ll end fuel challenges’

Experts in the energy sector have proffered remedies to the lingering challenges in the distribution of premium motor spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol. SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The outcry by the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mr Mele Kyari, that none of the government-owned refineries is presently working and its negative consequences on the nation once more restated the anguish of Nigerians and businessmen who had grappled with the lacerating effects of such anomaly.

The lamentation

Kyari, who spoke when he appeared before the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) investigating the increase in prices of diesel and cooking gas said it was regrettable that the refineries were not working. He, however, added that NNPC was working on how to revive the refineries.

He also noted that people had been going through hardship as a result of the non-functioning of the refineries. He said: “We need to see what can be done to alleviate the suffering of the people. If our refineries come back on stream and make foreign exchange available at the official rate of N400 per dollar, things will definitely improve. We also need to address the issue of vandalism.

“The refineries will not come back tomorrow, there is a process going on. We have decided to do a quick fix for the Warri Refinery.” Nigeria, with a population of about 200 million and one of the leaders in crude oil production in Africa and in the world has its current crude oil production, including condensate, at 1.49 million barrels per day, according to Kyari.

Government-owned refineries

Nigerian government has four refineries, which sadly are not currently functional. Two of the refineries are in Port Harcourt (PHRC), Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company was incorporated as a limited liability company on the 3rd of November 1988 after the merger of the then Warri Refinery and the Ekpan Petrochemical Plants. and one each in Kaduna (KRPC) and Warri (WRPC).

The refineries have a combined installed capacity of 445,000 bpd. A comprehensive network of pipelines and depots strategically located throughout Nigeria links the refineries. The PHRC is made up of two refineries, located at Alesa Eleme near Port Harcourt with a jetty (for product import and export).

The jetty is located 7.5km away from the refinery complex. In 1983, the Port Harcourt refinery with 60,000 bpsd name plate CDU capacity and the tankage facilities were acquired by NNPC from SHELL.

Subsequently, a new 150,000 bpsd export refinery was built in 1988 and commissioned in 1989. Therefore, the current combined installed capacity of PHRC is 210,000 bpsd.

The installed capacities of KRPC and WRPC are 110,000 bpsd and 125,000 bpsd respectively. The Port Harcourt refinery, which began operation in 1989, remains the largest refining company in Nigeria. At inception, it had a capacity to process 150,000 barrels of crude a day and was later upgraded to 210,000 barrels per day.

The refinery was said to have been repaired innumerable times, under various Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) contracts that had gulped huge amounts. Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company were incorporated as a limited liability company on November 3, 1988, after the merger of the then Warri Refinery and the Ekpan Petrochemical Plants.

Warri Refinery, the first Nigerian government wholly-owned refinery, was commissioned in 1978. It was built to process 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day, but was later de-bottlenecked to process 125,000 barrels per day in 1987. It was essentially built to add value to some of the refinery by-products such as propylene-rich stock and decant oil.

The decision to construct the third Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) refinery in Kaduna was taken in 1974 along with that of the second NNPC refinery located at Warri.

However, it was decided that work would commence on the construction of the third refinery whenever the projection of the consumption of petroleum products justify it. By early 1975, in view of the fuel shortages experienced then, the Federal Government decided that work on the third refinery should be advanced.

It was envisaged that the refinery was to be a simple hydro skimming type refinery in order to meet up with the fuel demand then. Based on the feasibility studies carried out, which took into consideration the consumption of the various petroleum products within the northern zone and adequate means of disposal for the surplus products, a refinery with a crude oil capacity of 42,000 barrels per stream day (BPSD) could be easily justified.

Hence, the refinery was designed for a capacity of 60,000 BPSD. It was much later that the Federal Government decided that the capacity of any refinery in Nigeria should not be below 100,000 BPSD. However, this would have led to the production of a large number of heavy ends. And one practical and viable solution is reprocessing the heavy fuel oils.

In order to do this, the whole project plans had to be modified so that what initially was planned to be simply a hydro skimming type refinery was developed into an integrated refinery. The refinery would now be able to produce a wider variety of petroleum products, some of which should be lubricating base oils.

Hence, it became necessary to import suitable paraffinicbased crude oil from Venezuela, Kuwait or Saudi Arabia. Products from the Refinery include fuels for use as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), premium motor spirit (PMS), automotive gas oil (AGO) or diesel oil, kerosene, fuel oil, sulphur, and those from the lubricating oils complex are base oils, asphalt (bitumen) and waxes.

$25bn spent in TAM in 25 years

A report has it that Nigeria spent about $25 billion on turnaround maintenance of refineries in the past 25 years. Regardless of the past rehabilitations, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL)’s audit report in 2020 revealed that three of the nation’s four refineries recorded N1.64 trillion cumulative losses in their 2014 to 2018 details.

The three refineries still cost Nigeria N10.23 billion in expenses despite processing no crude oil in June last year, according to the report. NNPCL had said the three refineries processed no crude because of the rehabilitation works on them.

It said: “There was no associated crude plus freight cost for the three refineries since there was no production, but operational expenses amounted to N10.27 billion. This resulted in an operating deficit of N10.23 billion by the refineries.”

According to the report, the combined losses from the Port Harcourt Refinery and Kaduna Refinery were N208.6 billion in 2014, N252.8 billion in 2015, N290.6 billion in 2016, N412 billion in 2017 and N475 billion in 2018.

Rehabilitation contracts

The current administration of President Buhari had recently awarded contracts for the rehabilitation of some of the nation’s refineries. The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, had, in August, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, said the Council approved the sum of $1.48 billion for the rehabilitation of Warri and Kaduna refineries.

Sylva stated that the rehabilitation of the refineries would be awarded to Messers Saipem SPA and Saipem Contracting Limited at a total sum of $1.484 billion. He added that they would be rehabilitated in three phases of 21, 23 and 33 months, spread over 77 months period. He explained that $897,678,800 would be spent on the repairs of the Warri refinery, while $586,902,256 will be invested in the rehabilitation of the Kaduna refinery.

But Kyari, on May 10, 2022, while appearing before the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee investigating the state of refineries in Nigeria, said that 25 years of alleged bad management was responsible for the poor state of the country’s refineries.

Expert’s view

A former president of the Nigerian Meteorological Society (NMetS), Prof. Clement Akoshile, said it was retrogressive that the refineries are not working. He said: “The solution is not the removal of subsidy, but putting the refineries in order. Why use that money to feed people outside when you have not fed yourself? If people handling it are not capable, then you get the right people. You have seen that Dangote has come to stay.

“Those who are handling it, some of them are not Nigerians. So, why not hand it over to serious Nigerians who will maintain the refineries so that we all will benefit from it, unless there are certain people who have an interest in external people benefiting and not Nigerians benefitting? We should prepare the ground and put people who understand how it runs. “

The refineries not working is disadvantageous to the nation. If refining of crude is done in Nigeria, the cost of transportation will be removed. Therefore, the cost of the refined one in Nigeria should be less.

“There will be the availability of the product if the refineries are working. We do not have to wait for when the ships will bring them.”

IPMAN

IPMAN Chairman of NNPC depot Ore, Western Zone of Nigeria, Shina Amao, said it was sad that the refineries are not working despite the many turnaround maintenances. He urged the Federal Government to at least make one of the refineries work.

He also called for the privatisation of the other non-performing refineries, adding that privatising them would ensure their rehabilitation by the buyers, who will manage them efficiently. Amao said: “It is sad that a country that is the sixth producer of crude oil in the world and the biggest producer in Africa has no functional government refinery, even with a population of over 200 million people.

Any time I remember it, I always feel bad because it affects the economy of every individual and company. If we know how much we spend on diesel and petrol, you will shout.

“Many companies have converted to petrol engine and this can not give us efficiency. Some companies that could not convert to petrol are closing around 2pm.

They are cutting staff salaries. Industries and manufacturers that are supposed to produce 12 hours or more a day are working for only three hours a day and they are shutting down and cutting staff salaries.

Some are even talking of temporary or casual staff. It is affecting us negatively and impeding national economic growth. “The refineries have not been working long ago. Despite that, there had been regular maintenance on them and we have not been seeing any progressive results because there had been no results, we should be getting products cheaper rather than having a high amount of subsidy and the high cost of diesel and kerosene.

By so doing, the refineries that have not been working should be abandoned and we look out for a way to get a new refinery. Instead of the four available, we can have even one that is useful.

“The Dangote Refinery will soon be ready and if we have a functional government refinery, we now work hand in hand to ensure that we meet our domestic fuel consumption. “Any of the four refineries that is possible to repair should be repaired.

Also, we could have a new refinery constructed and if it is possible to rehabilitate another one without corruption, that option could be explored. “If government is sincere with privatisation, if the remaining three are given out, with sincerity and no corruption, you will find out that they will all work effectively.

It is because corruption is involved that we have not been getting adequate results “If those ones are given out on private arrangement, they will all work effectively.

All these pipelines that have not been working, if they are privatised or sold out to the private firms, the private firm will work at optimal capacity to pay salaries and other statutory obligations and make sure there is efficiency. But public institutions, anyone can just play around it, divert what they want to divert.”

Last line

Those bad refineries should be privatised and transparency and accountability should be ensured in the process. If it is given to a private hand, the private person will not want his money to be abandoned.

He will look for more money to make it efficient so that he will recoup his investment. There will not be issues of redundancy, corruption and waste of human resources and man-hour loss.

