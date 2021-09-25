News

Only God can determine what 2023 holds for Nigeria – Kaigama

The Arch Bishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has said only God has an idea of what the election year of 2023 holds for Nigeria. Kaigama, in a keynote address delivered at the 2nd Abuja Archdiocesan General Assembly on Friday, spoke from the background of the insecurity, unemployment, corruption, poverty and hunger, which have been bedeviling the country.

While noting that Pope Benedict XVI had cautioned the Church not to take on political battle with a view of helping to create a more just society, or replacing the state. He maintained that the Church must also not remain on the sidelines in the fight for justice.

He said: “We in Nigeria therefore cannot remain blind to issues of corrupt governance, unemployment, insecurity, the discontent among the young people and the increasing inability of many to meet the basic necessities of life. “Our political leaders should not feverishly dissipate energy in perfecting their costly political strategies while abandoning their social responsibilities to the people because they are targeting the 2023 elections. Only God can tell or determine what 2023 holds for Nigeria. “We continue to task the government at all levels to show greater commitment to address the worrisome state of national insecurity and raging criminal activities. The news within and outside the country about Nigeria is not too good.”

