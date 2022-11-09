Metro & Crime

Only God knows if 2023 elections will hold, says Oluwo

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi on Wednesday said only God knows if the 2023 elections will hold.

Oba Akanbi, who urged Nigerians to always speak good things ahead of 2023 general election, said nobody can predict what could happen tomorrow.

Oluwo stated this while fielding questions from journalists on the sidelines of the 2nd Edition of “Odun Olodumare”(God’s festival anniversary), held in his palace, in Iwo, on Wednesday.

The prominent Youruba monarch said: “Only God know if the 2023 election will hold. The deity wants love like humans.”

 

