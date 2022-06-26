Only God knows where Nigeria is headed –Archbishop Ojo

Presiding Bishop of Calvary Kingdom Church (CKC) International and a member of the National Advisory Council (NAC) of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Archbishop Joseph Imariabe Ojo spoke with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM on matters constituting albatross to Nigeria’s freedom

Calvary Kingdom Church clocked 20 recently. Could you talk about how the journey started, how it is going and your projections for years to come?

Calvary Kingdom Church began 20 years ago when the Lord ministered to me that it was time to begin a new work. The church started in response to the leading of the Holy Spirit to be able to fulfill divine call and mandate so as to avoid ministerial abortion of the vision God gave to me.

Having been under the tutelage of Archbishop Benson Idahosa and his Wife Mama Archbishop Margaret Idahosa for 30 years it became necessary for me to begin this mandate. Since inception it has been truly heartwarming to know that the Almighty has kept us and also used men and women to assist us in achieving our God given mandate. Ever since, the Lord has been faithful to us and to his promise of sustaining the work.

As to how the journey has been I can say to the glory of God it has been very promising and at all times God has proven that he truly gave us the mandate. We are very hopeful that everything we are looking forward to in fulfilling the vision and mandate in terms of human, material and financial resources shall be provided to us by God. We are hopeful that the years ahead are bright and promising. He that began a good work is able to complete it.

Has there been any situation that almost crumbled your faith or trust in God?

To the glory of God there is no known situation like that. Jesus is the owner of the Church he has said he will build his church and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. I am just a servant in the Lord’s vineyard. He is and has been the commander-in-chief of the church with the inclusion of CKC. So nothing is beyond God’s grace and power. Though there were challenges, such challenges are common in human endeavours. What I live by cannot crumble. As a just man, I live by faith and not by sight. No problem is bigger than God.

Some have viewed that church leaders have veered from being moral compass of the society to a state of being asked to be sanctioned by the government. Does this bother you?

I may not be aware of who is asking the government to sanction some church leaders, could it be one of those fake news meant to hit up the polity and divert the attention of the public from the wanton destruction and desecration of our holy places of worship or the looting and fraud that is ongoing in all the tiers of government? Yes. There may be church leaders that have lost their focus and have drifted into things they can’t sustain but that is not enough reason for such a call. Who is the political leader that can ‘bell the cat’? What borders me is the heartless manner in which people are daily turning millions of Nigerians to poverty and early grave.

A preacher has described Nigeria as lacking glycogen storage devices, which he translated as starving in the midst of plenty. To this end, what is your thought on the increasing high cost of living and hardship being experienced by many Nigerians?

It is very worrisome that Nigeria has been turned into a country that even our West African neighbours pity us for the kind of leaders we elected to manage our resources. The preacher was just economical in his submission. Some of those who are starving have one meal a day, others don’t have at all. People are dying of hunger and many are committing suicide. The cost of living has gone up so astronomically that even those in the rural areas are not exempted. Nigerians are dying in the midst of plenty the few have allocated to themselves. It bothers me because we are not seeing light at the end of the tunnel. Politicians are taking every one in this country for granted and very soon God will show up. Everyone is feeling the pains of the high cost of food stuff and other related issues like transport and housing. We just pray that a more sensitive set of leaders will come in to remedy the situation but until then only God knows where we are headed. We all know that with these sets of politicians there is no chance of changing for the better. APC gave us what they promised. Change. It is that this was not the change we anticipated. I feel we have been shortchanged. Something has to be done quickly.

Is there hope for the electoral system in Nigeria, as it has been described to be corrupt with the exorbitant form sales and vote buying especially with the alleged recent rain of foreign currency at the primaries?

If what we heard just happened during this just concluded primaries are anything to go by then the scale of open vote buying will be so rampant that the obituary of the naira will be advertised on the pages of newspapers. The naira has fallen to an unbelievable exchange rate.

Only God knows if it can ever rise. My take on it is that those who are receiving these gifts are selling their future. They should consider their children and know that there is no other country they can call home. Ukraine is on fire, current nationals there have suddenly realized that it is not their home.

Many have faulted the Nigerian Christian community for having a weak voice and not speaking with one voice, hence the anomalies in the nation. Is this true?

It may not be possible to speak with one voice as is expected but we are united in the call for a better country, governed by people with human feelings, without selfish programmes and projects. To ask or to expect a body like Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) or PFN to speak with one voice is asking them to form a political party.

Those saying we are not speaking with one voice should know that even if we are not as they perceive we are united. We are united in asking the political elites to play by the rules. We are united in saying that the killings in the country should stop. We are united in condemning the attack of innocent worshipers.

Some have viewed that the recent uproar over Muslim-Muslim ticket is unnecessary as long as the economy grows and Nigerians are benefiting from dividends of democracy?

Also, does it bother you on whether the next president is from the Igbo or Southwest extraction? Muslim-Muslim ticket does not show to the world the secular nature of our country and it will not work. It is a failure from the very beginning, for me as a person and an elderly man. Also, for fairness, justice and equity the Southeast should produce the president but this is politics. The region is not even together in the demand of it. They are fighting themselves.

The PFN President revealed that members will be directed on who to vote for?

Can you talk more on this? I am not the president of PFN, I am an executive member and a member of NAC. If our president gives us a directive as to which way to go we will follow.

What is your view on the killings, kidnappings and attacks on Christians?

The frequent killings and kidnappings should stop in the name of God. Blood flowing in our streets cannot attract foreign investors who would love to come and invest in the growth of our economy.

