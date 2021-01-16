Only good welfare for military will end insecurity in Nigeria, says retired soldier

A retired soldier in Ebonyi State, Captain Fidelis Ogodo, yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take good care of serving and retired soldiers in order to end the problem of insecurity in the country. He stated this in Abakaliki, the state capital while speaking with reporters during this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.
