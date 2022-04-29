Only INEC can resolve APGA’s leadership crisis –Njoku

Chief Edozie Njoku was elected National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) at the party’s National Convention held in Owerri, Imo State in May, 2019. In this interview with EMMANUEL ONANI, he speaks on the crisis rocking the party and the way forward

How long have you been a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)?

I have been in APGA from inception. I was just looking at excerpts from Chief Chekwas Okorie’s book, where he made it clear that I was the first national vice chairman of the party. After that, the story is clear about what happened. He pleaded with me and moved aside and Victor Umeh now came in as vice chairman. I took over as chairman/secretary, because I was going to contest the House of Representatives election at that time.

So, in 2003, I was a candidate for the House of Representatives. After that, I ran for national chairman in 2007 and 2015. I ran again, which I won during our convention that held in Owerri, the Imo State capital, in May, 2019. That has always been the bone of contention but the court has resolved that contention. It is just that we are in a very funny country where people always believe that the person who shouts the loudest is the one telling the truth. It is not necessarily that and I will make sure that the truth comes out. And gradually, it is beginning to come out, and all they are shouting is the Supreme Court judgement.

It was not a Supreme Court judgement. The case that went to Supreme Court was instituted by a man called Jude Okeke. He went to a court in Jigawa to remove me as national chairman. They did it at our back and I was suspended as national chairman. The case went up to the Supreme Court and Victor Oye joined as an interested party. But the court was specific that that case was forumshopping. It was also specific that the party should revert to status quo, which means that I am the national chairman. There is no other matter that went to the Supreme Court.

Were you suspended at any point in time by the executive members of your party?

Whenever people ask me that question, I look at them with a funnily. It is so easy for you to understand; Oye claims he did his convention in Akwa, and we did our convention in Owerri and we had members of our executive. At Awka, a member of his executive got up and said they have suspended me. That is rubbish.

As the “national chairman” of APGA, what steps have you taken to ensure that the party regains its cohesion?

If you had followed developments during the Anambra election, you will find that we were the ones who really played down the crisis in the party, so that we will win the election. We asked our people to come out and vote for the party even if it was Oye that brought the candidate. For us, it was important for APGA to win and I said it on several occasions. Now, the most important thing is to get the party back to the rightful hands. By the grace of God, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is making moves to resolve the crisis but it really needs to hurry up because time is of essence. So, INEC has to come out and make a statement.

What do you want INEC to do?

There is nothing that makes Oye the national chairman of APGA, so INEC needs to look at the issue as quickly as possible and take a decision.

Have you sent a letter to the electoral commission in this regard?

We have written to INEC and it is working on it. But what I’m saying is that there is an election coming up, so the commission needs to immediately take a position, It has to look at the whole thing holistically. How did Oye become national chairman? How did he get there? He talks about the Supreme Court judgement. There was no case in Supreme Court. He said I was removed; now ask yourself two questions. Why will I be the one who was removed when Jude Okeke was not recognised? Was it not from my camp? Why was it not Oye that was removed? Oye is not the national chairman of APGA. When Oye took me to court, he got an order of substituted service to serve me in my office,which was the national secretariat. Why would he do that if I’m not the national chairman? If you want to serve me, I should be served at APGA national office. He went to court against APGA, got an injunction against APGA to hold me back from being recognised, and after a while, pulled out from it and APGA had a counterclaim on him saying, he is not the national chairman. That counter claim is still in existence.

Now that INEC has set June date for political parties to conclude their primaries and forward the names of their presidential candidates and others accordingly, what has APGA put in place to meet the deadline?

We have written to INEC, submitted our dates. We are carrying out our congress at the moment. But what we are saying to INEC is that it needs to make out time and look into this APGA thing squarely. There is a standing judgement. Let Oye bring whatever he has and let it come to an end once and for all. I am making a passionate appeal to INEC to look into it properly.

You have been speaking about peace and getting the crisis in APGA resolved. Have you made any efforts to meet with the governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, who is the only governor produced by APGA?

I’m sure that Governor Soludo would be confused about the crisis in APGA. The crisis in APGA looks so messy. It’s not really as messy as it looks. That is why I believe that INEC has a role to play in resolving it. Once INEC comes up and takes a decisive decision, it will calm down the whole place and APGA will move forward. At the moment, there is so much uncertainty, and that uncertainty needs to be cleared.

It seems that you are resolute that it is only INEC that can resolve the crisis in APGA?

At the moment, it is only INEC that can clear that uncertainty because the Supreme Court has said it is not justiciable. So, all this running to court and getting judgement should be put aside. The court has told you who the executives of the party are.

In your opinion, what do you think is stopping INEC from taking a stand?

The commission is looking at the matter, but what I am saying is let it hurry up. Yes, they’re looking at it but because of the elections, they have about 18 parties, but we are pleading, let them hasten up because June is quite at hand.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has pegged its presidential nomination form at N100 million. Is it not a thing of concern; is it morally justifiable for a political party to do so?

Did you hear what you called it? A political party and there are over 18 political parties. I don’t know why we always make issues out of nothing. If APC wants to put their nomination form at N1 billion for the House of Assembly, it is APC. They have sat down at their meeting and agreed on it. It is for the people to look at it and decide on what to do. There are different political parties and different political parties have their own different ideologies. They know why they sell their form at that amount. But if the populace feel that it is outrageous, let them react to it with their votes. It is APC’s problem, we have too much of our own problems in APGA to be worrying about APC and the cost of its forms.

Do you support defection from one political party to another, which seems to be the norm in our polity today?

No, I don’t support it at all and I like what happened recently. I have nothing against the governor of Ebonyi State personally, but I support a law that will compel people to remain in a party through which they were elected into office. I am really against defection because I am a party man.

The South-East seems to be unstable as a result of the nefarious activities of the so-called “unknown gun men.” How do you think this problem could be solved?

It is so sad that we found ourselves where we are at the moment. However, I think it was time leaders in the South-East really addressed the issue. They need to sit down and do address this issue even before 2023. The 2023 general election is not even our problem. Our problem is the insecurity that has been so much in the South-East. It has to be a collective thing where we sit down and ask: What is the problem, why does this happen and has to linger?

Do you think a political solution can be found around it because there is this clamour for the release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu?

Most solutions work better when they are political. That is the point I was making when I said that people have to come out. The politics has to be played because we need peace. As long as there is insecurity in Kano, it affects Onitsha. If it is in Onitsha, it affects Kano because we are in one country. The level of ‘this person is this, this person is that,’ is so high in our country and it is not necessary. The problem is our problem, so we must find a way of tackling it.

Are you making plans to give APGA a national outlook?

What will you expect, when Oye, who claims to be the national chairman of the party since 2015 is just hanging onto that name and doing all his things in Anambra. It shouldn’t be like that; APGA is a national party but it has the love of the people of the South-East. But even the people of the South-East; go to Imo and Abia are skeptical because of what happened in 2018 and 2019. So, I really pray to God that INEC should come up quickly and give its resolution on APGA, so that we can start rebuilding the party. Elections are next year, so we still have time to do some work.

Will APGA field a presidential candidate in 2023?

Why should we not field a presidential candidate?

