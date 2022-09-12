Only INEC, not Makinde, has power to relocate polling units, Oyo PDP tells APC

Noting that only the nation’s electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has the constitutional right and power to relocate or transfer polling units, the PDP through its Publicity Secretary, Akeem Olatunji, in a statement made available to New Telegraph, Monday warned that “raising false alarm, spreading lies and mischiefs as political tools during political campaign season is old fashioned as the people have become more politically conscious and sophisticated to be swayed by cheap propaganda and as such APC in Oyo State should desist from what it called self destructive adventure”.
The ruling party debunked any interference or connivance with INEC as the constitutionally empowered electoral umpire on any of its works, stressing that the APC in Oyo state was merely exposing itself in terms of what it is capable of doing out of desperation and perceiving the PDP in such distasteful light.