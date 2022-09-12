Politics

Only INEC, not Makinde, has power to relocate polling units, Oyo PDP tells APC

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan
Against the allegation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was planning to relocate or transfer some polling unit(s) of the opposition to hidden places to frustrate their voters ahead of the 2023 elections, the state PDP has cautioned the opposition party against making baseless and frivolous allegations against Governor Seyi Makinde in order to remain relevant in political events.

Noting that only the nation’s electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has the constitutional right and power to relocate or transfer polling units, the PDP through its Publicity Secretary, Akeem Olatunji, in a statement made available to New Telegraph, Monday warned that “raising false alarm, spreading lies and mischiefs as political tools during political campaign season is old fashioned as the people have become more politically conscious and sophisticated to be swayed by cheap propaganda and as such APC in Oyo State should desist from what it called self destructive adventure”.

The ruling party debunked any interference or connivance with INEC as the constitutionally empowered electoral umpire on any of its works, stressing that the APC in Oyo state was merely exposing itself in terms of what it is capable of doing out of desperation and perceiving the PDP in such distasteful light.

 

