Business

Only items imported by Buhari free of duties, taxes –Customs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Only items imported by the President, Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, are exempted from the payment of duties or taxes, Mr Timi Bomodi, Deputy National Public Relations Officer of the NCS, said in a statement in Abuja, on Friday.

 

“We wish to reiterate that by law, only items imported by the President, Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, are exempted from the payment of duties or taxes”, the statement said. Bomodi explained that government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) were expected to pay duties on vehicles or other items they imported, except where waivers and concessions were sought and granted.

 

“The attention of the Nigeria Customs Service has been drawn to a trend in the activities of certain Ministries, Departments and Agencies, with regards to their import of vehicles and other equipment.

“The NCS wishes to state that except where waivers or concessions were sought and granted, all outstanding duties and taxes relating to such imports are expected to be paid in full. “This applies even in situations where these imports were executed by agents or proxies on their behalf.

“The NCS is, therefore, by this notice sensitising MDAs and advising them on the need to adhere strictly with import guidelines in this regard”, he said. Bomodi further explained that contractors, who import and supply such equipment or vehicles without payment of duties, would be considered liable as fraudulent importers.

“We urge them to avail themselves of our trade facilitation tools available on and offline. This is necessary to avoid embarrassments in future,” he added

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

CBN clarifies means of identification for refugees

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reminded banks, Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) and payment service providers, that the Machine Readable Convention Travel Document ( MRCTD) issued by the Nigeria Immigration Services and the Refugee Identity Card issued by the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, are adequate means of identification for […]
Business

NSE extends gain by N26bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Nigerian stocks yesterday sustained its positive outlook as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.20 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage under value stocks. Consequently, the All-Share Index rose by 48.3 basis points or 0.20 per cent to close at […]
Business

FCMB targets N44.48bn gross earnings in Q1’21

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Sterling Bank Plc has said it is targeting to achieve N44.476 billion gross earnings for the First quarter of 2021. In its Q1’20 earnings forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the bank also projected to rake in N35.858 billion in interest income. Its projection for profit before tax stood at N4.212 billion and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica