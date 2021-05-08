Only job creation will reduce, banditry, kidnappings, says Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has said job creation is the best solution to reduce insecurity, banditry, kidnappings and other criminal activities in the country. He said without job creation it will be hard for Nigeria to reduce insecurity, especially crime. He stated this yesterday while commissioning the Nigerian Shipper’s Council North-Central Coordinating Office Complex in Jos, Plateau State.

The minister said the essence of the North Central project is to create jobs so as to reduce insecurity and other crimes. “If we don’t create jobs, we will not reduce insecurity and criminals in Nigeria. The present administration is creating job opportunities in all sectors so as to reduce insecurity and criminals.

“The problem of Nigeria today is that the rich men who had governed this country from the beginning didn’t handle the economy well to create jobs. If the past administrations had provided good economy in a good manner, by now we will have few criminals in Nigeria” He noted that the rich men have mismanaged the resources that are supposed to be for the benefit of the common man. “If the rich didn’t allow the poor to sleep, so also the poor will not allow the rich to sleep, both will be awake,” he cautioned.

He added that his ministry has highlighted the benefits of the maritime sector as the best alternative for economic diversification. Amaechi also noted that strategic location of the North Central coordinating office is to ensure service delivery in the North Central zone. Also speaking at the event, the Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, assured the minister that the decision to cite the North Central Zone in Jos will never be regretted. “Although the state is very suitable and well-endowed for the citing of this project, we do not take it for granted that Plateau was chosen as the host out of many States in the country. “There is no doubt that citing this North Central Coordinating Office in Jos will add a lot of value to the general plan for development of inland container terminals across the nation and also facilitate more economic activities in the hinterland.

