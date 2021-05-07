News

Only job creation will reduce insecurity, banditry – Rotimi Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has said job creation is the best solution to reduce insecurity, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal challenges in the country.
He said without job creation it will be hard for Nigeria to reduce insecurity, especially crime.
Amaechi stated this on Friday while Commissioning the Nigerian Shipper’s Council North-Central Coordinating Office Complex in Jos, Plateau State.
“If we don’t create jobs, we will not reduce insecurity and criminals in Nigeria, the present administration is creating job opportunities in all sectors so as to reduce insecurity and criminality.
“The problem of Nigeria today is that the rich men who had governed this country from the beginning didn’t handle the economy well to create jobs, if the past administrations had laid the foundations for a good economy, by now we would have had fewer criminals in the country.”
Amaechi also noted that the strategic location of the North Central coordinating office is to ensure delivery Services in the North Central Zone.
Also Speaking the Plateau State Governor Barr. Simon Lalong assured the minister that the decision to cite the North Central Zone in Jos will not be regretted.
Lalong noted that Plateau State has been a centre for economic and socio political activities in Nigeria right from colonial times.

