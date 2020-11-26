News

Only lawyers can save legal profession –Babalakin

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Mr. Wale Babalakin, has said the nation’s legal profession was under a “serious threat,” and could only be saved by a collective stand by lawyers to only speak the truth always.

Babalakin recently resigned his positions as Pro Chancellor, University of Lagos and as chairman of the negotiation committee on the Federal Government and universities’ workers unions.

Speaking yesterday at the book presentation ‘Two Decades of Forensic Advocacy at the Inner Bar: A Festschrift in Honour of Yusuf Ali (SAN) in Abuja, he lamented that unless lawyers accepted to save the legal profession, it would soon become another part of the decay in the country. While lamenting the dwindling standards of learning in the country, he noted that tutorials in universities, where a lecturer has over 400 students in a law class, was a far cry compared to his days in the university where it was a student to a teacher.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Boeing 737 MAX to fly again after 20-month grounding

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Boeing’s 737 MAX jet has got the approval to fly again, 20 months after it was grounded around the world, following two deadly crashes, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said yesterday. However, the troubled plane will not return to the skies immediately. The aviation regulator requires the planes to first be fitted with new […]
News

Our campaigns INEC regulations compliant –Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

T he candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Edo Governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu,  has said his party will run not run foul of Independent National Electoral Commission’s regulations on the conduct of campaigns ahead of the September 19, Edo governorship polls. He said this in a statement issued by Mr. John Mayaki, […]
News

G20 to discuss post-pandemic world, back debt relief

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leaders of the 20 biggest world economies (G20) will debate this weekend how to deal with the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic that has caused a global recession and how to manage the recovery once the coronavirus is under control. High on the agenda are purchases and global distribution of vaccines, drugs and tests for low […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: