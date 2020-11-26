Only lawyers can save legal profession –Babalakin

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Mr. Wale Babalakin, has said the nation’s legal profession was under a “serious threat,” and could only be saved by a collective stand by lawyers to only speak the truth always.

Babalakin recently resigned his positions as Pro Chancellor, University of Lagos and as chairman of the negotiation committee on the Federal Government and universities’ workers unions.

Speaking yesterday at the book presentation ‘Two Decades of Forensic Advocacy at the Inner Bar: A Festschrift in Honour of Yusuf Ali (SAN) in Abuja, he lamented that unless lawyers accepted to save the legal profession, it would soon become another part of the decay in the country. While lamenting the dwindling standards of learning in the country, he noted that tutorials in universities, where a lecturer has over 400 students in a law class, was a far cry compared to his days in the university where it was a student to a teacher.

