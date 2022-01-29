Only leaders inspired by purpose can move Nigeria ahead, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that only public spirited leaders inspired by their belief in higher purpose, other than their own profit, could champion common good. Osinbajo said this yesterday at the 1st Annual General Assembly of Catholics in Politics and Catholic Business Leaders, where he highlighted the imperative of servant leadership and transformational leadership at different levels in society as a force for the common good.

In a release by his spokesman, Osinbajo was of the view that transformational leadership, particularly in a multi-ethnic and multi-faceted country like Nigeria, was needed across all levels of government and spheres of society, as its primary focus was the pursuit of the common good to ensure fairness, justice, unity and development in a nation. “Building credible institutions of justice, the rule of law and orderly society are crucial expressions of the pursuit of the common good,” he said.

The Vice President, who stated that the common good as an imperative of public policy and governance was articulated by the second chapter of the Nigerian Constitution, said, “the challenge of actualizing the common good is coterminous with our quest to actualize the Directive Principles and Objectives of State Policy. Achieving both requires transformational leadership across all levels and spheres of our society.” Stressing that transformational leadership was critical to national life, the Vice President noted that it would spur positive changes across all sectors and spheres of society adding that as a model of leadership, transformational leadership operate by serving and uplifting others because it is servant leadership. He noted that the “purpose of power is service, not domination; it is to uplift and empower others rather than to control or oppress.

This is a model of leadership that is inseparable from our conception of the common good.” According to him, “One of the ways to cultivate the values that promote the common good, that seeks out the good of others, is in the delivery of justice and cementing the foundations of integrity in society, the Vice President noted. Said he “the most progressive expressions of faith are concerned with justice and justice is impossible without taking the institutions that govern public life into account. In this sense, the purpose of governance and public policy is to establish a paradigm of justice that is measured by how well society deals with its most vulnerable members, settle disputes fairly and speedily, meting out punishment to violators of law without bias or fear.” “Our courts of law must be courts of justice.

It means that we must pay attention to the quality and calibre of the men and women who are appointed judges. We must be concerned with their remuneration, and welfare. We must be unrelenting on insisting on their integrity,” he added. While noting that the cancer in government anywhere was corruption, Osinbajo said “When public officials, (be they high or low in the executive, legislature or judiciary) are toll gates for the extortion of the populace while seeking government dispensations, the common good, happy and prosperous lives for the people is impossible.”

Osinbajo however encouraged Nigerians not to despair, despite some of the challenges, but have hope and belief in the promise of a great nation while urging that Nigerians must be willing to pay the price to achieve national greatness by actively pursuing the common good of all, regardless of tribal and religious differences.

