Only new party can solve Nigeria’s problems –Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) can’t solve the problems of Nigeria. Obasanjo, who said the two leading parties had failed woefully, urged Nigerians to give a new party a chance to lead the country. The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate Adewole Adebayo made this known after a closed-door meeting with the former President in his Penthouse at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Abeokuta. According to him, Obasanjo said only a new party can save the country from its various challenges, especially insecurity and the economy.

Adebayo said the ex- President advised him to do his best to make the SDP stronger as the party is on the right path. He said the purpose of his visit to Obasanjo was to seek his support and prayers towards his presidential ambition, adding that as a former lawyer for his farm, his visit was more of a family as well as political tool.

The presidential candidate said: “We are here to see Baba (Obasanjo) being a national figure, also the longest serving leader, if there is a Mr. Nigeria, Baba is Mr. Nigeria. So we are here to discuss the country. Also, to do the rally of our party, we have seen traditional rulers and you know you can’t come here without seeing Baba and we are the ones who gain from it because we learnt a lot about governance and we are encouraged that we are on the right path.

