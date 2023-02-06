Only Obi, Tinubu in presidential race- Sen. Adeyemi

The Senator representing Kogi West in the Senate, Smart Adeyemi, has said the February 25 presidential election will be between Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Adeyemi made the assertion at the weekend, while briefing journalists on some critical national issues at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

TheAPClegislatorargued thatbyvirtueof theprinciple of rotation, fairness, equity and justice, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Par-(PDP) ought to have zoned the presidency to the South afterPresidentMuhammadu Buhari’s tenure. Theveteranjournalistsaid the PDP presidential Atiku Abubakar and his party had disregarded the course of Nigerian unity, thereby creating a huge problem for the country.

He cautioned Atiku and the PDP not to create a situation where the South West and the South East would lose faith in the country and choose to go their separate ways, due to perceived oppressionandmarginalisation. Adeyemi said: “Society is dynamic; there is no law that is permanent. Events make people change their laws. It is because every day, there are revelations and they see the need to amend their laws. Are you telling me that when a group of people gather in their wisdom and say this is the law we want to obey, one personwill now comeoutand turn back from that collective decision?”

