News

Only Obi, Tinubu in presidential race- Sen. Adeyemi

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senator representing Kogi West in the Senate, Smart Adeyemi, has said the February 25 presidential election will be between Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Adeyemi made the assertion at the weekend, while briefing journalists on some critical national issues at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

TheAPClegislatorargued thatbyvirtueof theprinciple of rotation, fairness, equity and justice, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Par-(PDP) ought to have zoned the presidency to the South afterPresidentMuhammadu Buhari’s tenure. Theveteranjournalistsaid the PDP presidential Atiku Abubakar and his party had disregarded the course of Nigerian unity, thereby creating a huge problem for the country.

He cautioned Atiku and the PDP not to create a situation where the South West and the South East would lose faith in the country and choose to go their separate ways, due to perceived oppressionandmarginalisation. Adeyemi said: “Society is dynamic; there is no law that is permanent. Events make people change their laws. It is because every day, there are revelations and they see the need to amend their laws. Are you telling me that when a group of people gather in their wisdom and say this is the law we want to obey, one personwill now comeoutand turn back from that collective decision?”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court upholds right of states, Police to enforce anti-open grazing laws

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal High Court in Abuja has upheld the right of Nigerian states to enact anti-grazing legislation in their jurisdictions. This stance weakens that of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who previously stated that such a ban is illegal and violates the nation’s laws on freedom of movement. This was made clear […]
News

2023: South-East ready to go on their knees before other zones – Ezeife

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Governor Chukwuemeka Ezeife of Anambra State yesterday said that the people of the South-East geo-political zone would go on their knees to beg other zones, if it becomes a condition to actualise their ambition to produce the next president in 2023.   Ezeife spoke in Awka during the launch of Global Movement for President […]
News

2023: Crisis Brews as PDP Stakeholders Accuse NWC Members of Sabotage

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…Urges Senator Ayu to save his impeccable integrity and image. Fresh crisis is brewing in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as elders and stakeholders of the party in Anambra have accused some members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) of sabotaging and trading away the party’s interest ahead of the 2023 general elections. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica