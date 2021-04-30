News

Only PDP governors’re inaugurating projects – Udom

Posted on

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Emmanuel Udom, yesterday categorically said that only governors elected under the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) are commissioning projects across the country since the 2019 general elections. He made the claim while inaugurating the Phase 1 of a 3-km Orherhre-Otokutu access road in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government; 3.09-km Emore dualized road and Emore Grammar School, Oleh in Isoko South Local Government built by the Delta State Government.

The governor, who called on the people of Delta State to reject any aspirant from the opposition parties that comes to seek their votes, saying the true dividends of democracy, is to execute projects that everyone, including the common man could benefit from. Governor Udom, while adding that his Delta State counterpart, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, had proven to be one who has his people at heart by embarking on projects that touches the common man in the society. He, however, condemned those who are criticising South-South governors based on monetary allocation to the states, noting that it was not enough to publish how much allocation a governor received without finding out the cost of doing projects in the area.

Our Reporters

