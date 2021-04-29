Only PDP govs are commissioning projects – Udom

*Inaugurates projects in Agbarho, Isoko Nation

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Emmanuel Udom, Thursday categorically said only governors elected under the platform of the Pepoles Democratic Party (PDP) have been commissioning projects in the country since the 2019 election.

Udom made the claim when he inaugurated the phase 1 of the 3km Orherhre-Otokutu access road, Agbarho, Ughelli North local Government, 3.09Km Emore dualized road and Emore Grammer School, Oleh, Isoko South Local Government all built by the Delta State government, calling on Deltans to reject any aspirant from the opposition that comes to seek their votes.

According to Udom, the true dividends of democracy was to do projects that everybody including the common man can benefit, adding that his Delta State countrepart has proven to be one who has his people at heart by embarking on projects that touches the common man in the society.

