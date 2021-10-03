News

Only restructured Nigeria‘ll help regain lost glory –Makinde

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, declared that only a restructured Nigeria will help the nation regain her past glory.

 

Makinde, who was speaking at the unveiling of a homegrown digital television outfit, SATVIEW Network, stated that it was unbelievable that Nigeria, which had the first television station in Africa, now has to rely on foreign television networks if its people must watch clear signals.

 

He stated that his administration will continue to identify, encourage and support talented and creative-minded youths to grow businesses in the state.

 

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Governor Makinde as saying that the push for a restructured Nigeria is aimed at making it regain the series of firsts recorded by the first generation leaders.

 

He said: “So, I came here today to let our people know that all is not lost. We are pushing for a restructured country because when we achieved all of these firsts, the country was not overcentralised at that time.

We believe that when we push through the agenda to restructure the country, we will be in a better position for people to unleash their talents, not just the local economy, but also to place us where we really belong in the comity of nations right across Africa.”

 

Speaking at the launch of the digital broadcast channel, held at the SATVIEW Network headquarters, Ring Road, Ibadan, the governor said that he will continue to tap into the potentials of the talented ones and give them necessary support to thrive in their chosen fields.

 

The governor stated: “So, the SATView Network is not the first network to bring programme to our people but what is unique about this offering is, once you buy the decoder, you are not going to pay any money.

 

That is the difference. “Oyo State, Ibadan precisely, hosted the first TV station in Africa. Almost all of us here have DSTV at home and the money we are paying to DSTV is going directly to South Africa because that is where the parent home is.

 

“We missed the road but we believe that, with the talents that we have, if we nurture them, we can get our position back as truly the first in Africa

