Only subsidy removal will stop fuel scarcity –MOMAN

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), has said that the lingering scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol, was caused by the shortage and high (US Dollar) costs of daughter vessels for ferrying products from mother vessels to depots along the coast.

According to a statement released over the weekend, it added that next was the inadequate number of trucks to meet the demand to deliver products from depots to filling stations nationwide.

According to it, these high logistics and exchange rate costs continue to put pressure on prices at the pump.

It called on the Federal Government to ensure full deregulation of the petroleum downstream sector to encourage liberalization of supply and long-term investments in distribution assets as a final resolution to the challenges.

It said:“MOMAN sympathizes with our customers and Nigerians over the challenges we are facing in the purchase of petrol at filling stations across the country.

“These queues are caused by exceptionally high demand and bottlenecks in the fuel distribution chain. The major cause is the shortage and high (US Dollar) costs of daughter vessels for ferrying product from mother vessels to depots along the coast. Next is the inadequate number of trucks to meet the demand to deliver product from depots to filling stations nationwide.

“These high logistics and exchange rate costs continue to put pressure on prices at the pump. Over the past three months, staff and management of MOMAN companies have worked diligently at depots and filling stations to relieve the stress faced by customers through the Christmas and New Year periods. Our members have again agreed to extend depot loading hours as well as keep strategically situated service stations open for longer hours to ease access to fuels for our customers.

“MOMAN shall continue to use its best endeavours to ensure that product is sold at the pump at prices currently approved by the Regulatory Authorities, despite pressure on price by demand and costs in our immediate operating environment.

“A final resolution to these challenges will be the full deregulation of the petroleum downstream sector to encourage liberalization of supply and long-term investments in distribution assets. We urge the government to work towards this end goal.”

