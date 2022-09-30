Only total transformation can save failing education – Guterres

Kayode Olanrewaju

With the global concern that two out of every three 10-year-old children in the world are unable to read even a simple sentence and the proof of the large scale of the global learning crisis, and its attendant global learning poverty, the attention of world leaders was at the just concluded 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, tagged: “UNGA77,” shifted to education.

The urgent need to change the narrative by tackling the global education deficits propelled the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to call a special summit on global education.

For three days, world leaders at the “Transforming Education Summit,” focused on addressing the depth and breadth of problems afflicting learning around the world.

To address such levels of “learning poverty” focus is on foundational learning, the early school years, which is currently designed more in theory than in practice in order to equip students with the basic levels of literacy and numeracy, without which they cannot progress further.

Therefore, given the “learning crisis classroom,” there is a call by “A Commitment to Action on Foundational Learning,” on governments and organisations to reduce global learning poverty levels by half by 2030.

Again, the Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4), adopted by every country by 2015 was supposed to ensure quality education for every child by then, but there is still the challenge of massive failure in global education confronting the world.

Though tracing this crisis to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and long school closures, the UN Secretary General, however, made it clear to world leaders that COVID-19 could not be blamed for the scale of the learning disaster.

Guterres said: “The education crisis began long before the pandemic and runs much deeper. Education systems don’t make the grade. They are failing students and societies. We will not end this crisis by simply doing more of the same, faster or better. Now is the time to transform education systems.”

Guterres, who pointed to an undeniable but uncomfortable fact, and also noted that the vast majority of children failing to reach basic standards in education are already in school, especially in Low and Middle income countries, lamented that in most recent report by “Education Cannot Wait” initiative most children are affected by this crisis.

“Decades of enrollment drives have succeeded in ensuring that most children go to school, but they have failed to ensure they learn,” the UN Secretary General said.

In addressing the problems and proffering “solution models to serve as a blueprint,” the three-day Summit searched for new ideas, the urgency and need to implement change at speed also focused on current success stories “policy interventions that work, existing initiatives and partnerships.”

However, on steps taken to address the enormous crisis, the governments across the Global South are said to be increasingly showing understanding of the scale of this challenge, while political leaders are investing their capital in complete transformation of entire education systems, which is precisely what the UN Secretary General is calling for.

Meanwhile, the 2019 Nobel Prize-Winning Economist, Prof. Michael Kremer, in an independent study used a randomised control trial to measure the effects of NewGlobe’s teaching methods in schools in Kenya.

In the two-year study, Professor Kremer found: “The effects in this study are among the largest in the international education literature, particularly for a programme that was already operating at scale.”

According to the study, primary students taught using NewGlobe methods learnt as much in two years as their counterparts in other schools learnt in three.

With the current focused attention on foundational learning, the study also found Grade One students in NewGlobe-supported schools were more than three times as likely to be able to read as their counterparts.

Kremer added: “The magnitude of the gains suggests that policy makers may want to explore whether a similar approach could be used in their systems including in public schools.”

Lauding the intervention and adoption of NewGlobe learning methodology, the UN Secretary General said now is the time to transform entire public education systems.

While stating that trailblazing political leaders across the Global South are showing how it could be done, using proven learning methods, Guterres noted further that: “if the world is going to come close to achieving the goals of the Transforming Education Summit, others must follow their example.”

For instance, the Government of Rwanda has already keyed into this through its RwandaEQUIP programme, described as “A transformative programme to make the country’s basic education system globally competitive.”

The programme is part of the Government of Rwanda’s last-mile integrated solution that will put the country’s basic education system on a path to success.

Under the NewGlobe methodology by adopted in Africa, Asia and India, which the Kremer’s study covered, the NewGlobe Group Managing Director, Omowale David-Ashiru, said underpinning the RwandaEQUIP is data-driven technology, high quality learning materials, and ongoing training and coaching for government teachers and school leaders.

Also, speaking further on the global education challenge, the World Bank Education Director, Jaime Saavedra, explained: “If we don’t have data we are really flying blind. If we don’t have data it’s impossible to know where systems are and it’s impossible to know if the policies that we are implementing are working or not.”

While many education systems are doing precisely this, the Gates Goalkeeper 2022 Report tracking progress towards the SDGs, insisted: “Measures of learning proficiency remain scarce, particularly in low and middle-income countries, where their reliability is often questionable.”

This was as the Goalkeepers report had a year earlier said that government-led education transformation programmes supported in partnership with NewGlobe, in contrast, are data-rich, and therefore able to gauge and deliver progress.

Also in Nigeria in partnership and intervention with NewGlobe, the Edo State government-led by Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2018 launched the Edo State Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme.

Under the basic education transformation programme, “Children in primary schools in Edo State today now learn three times more than they used to learn with the old pedagogue. The World Bank has acknowledged this consequential progress we have made in addressing Foundational Literacy and Numeracy.

“Edo State today is ranked as one of the five nationals and sub-nationals in the world leading the charge in tackling learning poverty. This acknowledgement came in the form of a $75 million Dollar investment into one of the most impoverished states in Nigeria,” the governor said.

Following the success of EdoBEST in trailblazing progress in the education sector, the Lagos State government in 2019 also launched its education transformation programmes in the state, tagged: “EKOEXCEL,” while Kwara State government in 2022 launched KwaraLEARN.

Speaking on what he described as an ambitious programme, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, noted: “This is our flagship education programme. It will transform all government primary schools. KwaraLEARN represents our vision for a stronger Kwara. It is set to deliver dramatic improvements in learning outcomes for public school children across the state.”

Like Governors AbdulRazaq, Obaseki and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, and all the African leaders investing in education transformation realised that the methods underpinning their programmes under the NewGlobe have been independently scrutinised, and shown to deliver.

“Never before has there been so much good evidence about what works to improve schooling at scale,” Benjamin Piper of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...