Only Ugwuanyi has sponsored pilgrims to Jordan, S’South – NCPC

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam, has commended Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for his commitment to God and exemplary leadership. Speaking when he addressed pilgrims from Enugu and Benue state, who were departing for Jordan from the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, Rev. Pam disclosed that Governor Ugwuanyi is the only State Chief Executive in the South- East and South-South geo-political zones of the country who has so far sponsored candidates in the on-going Easter pilgrimage to Jordan for 2021.

The NCPC Executive Secretary was delighted that the governor was able to sponsor candidates for the pilgrimage amidst the daunting challenges confronting the nation. The cleric maintained that the Enugu Governor remains the only state executive in the South-East and South- South zones to achieve this Christian profiling feat at the moment “except if Delta State pays within the next few days before the last batch leaves Nigeria for Jordan on August 22”.

Our Reporters

