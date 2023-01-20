News Top Stories

Only unpatriotic Nigerians’ll vote candidate with bad character –Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, defended his choiceof PeterObi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), as his preferred candidate for the presidency job, saying only an “unpatriotic and bad Nigerian” would vote for a candidate with bad character. Obasanjo spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State, while featuring on an interactive session of the Experiential Leadership in Africa (TELAfrica).

The TEL-AFRICA global interactive session has as its theme “Executive Decisions, Indecisions, and Leadership Development in Africa.” The former president had in his New Year message to Nigerians, entitled: “My appeal to all Nigerians, particularly young Nigerians,” threw his support for Obi. Obasanjo’s decision had generated reactions from many Nigerians, including the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu. While reacting to a statement that, he endorsed Obi, Obasanjo insisted that he did notusedtheword”endorsed”, but he only gave his opinion and knowledge of the candidates. He explained: “Whether the letter is open or not open, what I believe is that I will be punished by God if I know what is right and I did not put it where it should be.

“The word I used is that one particular candidate has an edge, taking everything together and I take character, I take track record, I take vision and I take what you see in this man as a child of God. “I said they all claimed to be my mentees and of course I won’t deny that, but if you are my mentee, they must also admit that I know them a little bit and if I then know them a little bit. “I have done this in the past before for President Buhari. I said President Buhari does not really understand economy, and that is true and you have seen it. “But what then do you have, I wrote a letter almost six and a half pages and then only one sentence is taken.

Why should you as a Nigerian vote for somebody that the character, the reputation, the life of which you do not want your own children to be? “For the last three days, I have about 35 youths who I have been talking to and they all told me that education, security and corruption are what they are concerned about, the question is who then can do it?” He blamed leadership and not the multi-party system for Nigeria’s under development.

 

