Onne Customs generates N118.9bn revenue in 2020

The Port Harcourt Area ll Command of Nigeria Customs Service has declared a total of N118,959,214,999.53k as generated revenue for 2020 with a total duty paid value of seizures amounting to N1,008,266,282.53 This was disclosed by Auwal Mohammed, Customs Area Controller of the command at a press briefing on their activities for 2020.

Mohammed said the command achieved it’s highest monthly collection of N13 billion under his watch despite challenges of Covid19 and #EndSARS protests that affected businesses globally.

He also commended the Terminal Operators operating at the port for their support towards increased revenue and efficiency, saying the cargo handling crane owned by West African Container Terminal (WACT) is the best in Nigeria.

The Controller said plans to install scanner in Onne Port would increase the command’s productivity, efficiency and capacity to detect concealments faster. Comptrollet Mohammed said in the face of several challenges that impacted on shipping and port activities last year, “our operatives were resilient, being at work always, even during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak and the nationwide lockdown that followed. We thank our Comptroller General, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd.), for providing the result oriented leadership that has helped us to excel in many ways..”

According to him, the N118,959,214,999.53k collected last year by the command was N11,623,072,175.04 higher than the N107,336,142,824.29 it collected from January to December of 2019. The CAC said that the increase in revenue collection was a fallout of due diligence and zero tolerance for compromise on the part of officers and men of the command who were always at work in full observance of the Covid-19 protocols.

“We have never let our guards down even before the announcement of a second wave of the virus and we didn’t allow it impact adversely on our functions. We have also made remarkable increase from our N94,044,676,428.17 that was collected in 2018,” he said, saying under his watch, the command achieved N13 billion monthly collection for the first time in its 37 years history.

“On enforcement and anti smuggling, we made a total of 37 seizures with total duty paid value of N1,008,266,282.53. Two suspects were arrested in connection with some of the seizures,” he added.

On exports, the Area Controller said the command recorded a total quantity of 2,577,803.31 metric tonnes of cargoes with free onboard value (FOB) of $63,497,688.03, even as it recorded N278,883,780.13 under the Nigerian Export Supervision Scheme (NESS).

He said the command has strengthened relationship with importers, exporters, freight forwarders and other port users whose function interface with Nigeria Customs Service in Onne Port.

“I must put on record that we have enjoyed very robust inter agency collaboration with sister government agencies like the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Immigration Service, Department of State Service, National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Nigerian Ports Authority and Standards Organisation of Nigeria.

Our relationships have resulted in information sharing, crime prevention, promotion of national economic interest and security,” he said.

