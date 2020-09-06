Onne Customs rakes in N69.4bn to Federation Account

The Port Harcourt Area ll Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Onne Port Complex has collected N69,449,896,709.79 as revenue from January to August 2020.

Former Controller of the command, Aliyu Galadima Saidu, who announced this to journalists shortly before handing over to Comptroller Baba Auwal Mohammed, the new Area Controller, described the feat as a product of hardwork, dedication and honesty on the part of the officers Saidu, who has been appointed acting Assistant Comptroller General of Customs (ACG )in charge of ICT/Modernisation Department of the Nigeria Customs Service, said that under his watch, the command strived to improve on revenue generating capacity for the Federal Government.

He attributed the increased revenue profile to the rise in trade volume, blocking of revenue leakages and level of ports users compliance among others.

On exports, Saidu said the command during the period under review, achieved a total of 2,402,776 metric Tons (MT) of export activities with Free on- board (FOB) value of $128,711,308,27 He said the command with its anti smuggling operations recorded 31 seizures involving 27 containers with total duty paid value 825,735,.296.88.

The breakdown of seizures, he said, includes 802 bags of 50kg foreign Rice, 5,615 kegs of 25 litres of vegetable oil 3,184 bales of second hand clothing,1,060 pieces of used tyres,69 logs of unprocessed wood, 641 bags of used white cement, 76 pieces of door, 1,692 cartons of foreign soaps and detergents, and 6,500 pieces of substandard Aluminum zinc.

Others include, 5,300 rolls of royal carpet, 6,500 pieces of used canverse, 4 units of Toyota Hiace buses and 4 units of 10 tyre trucks, additional seizure of 175 bales of second hand clothing and 53 bales of fabric which were seized in July 2020.

He described the command’s relationship with host communities as robust while giving kudos to the synergy between the Nigeria Customs Service and other sister agencies, insisting that such should be made to grow stronger for the respective and collective success in the overall interest of the Nation.

High point of the occasion was the handingover ceremony by Comptroller Aliyu Galadima Saidu to the new Comptroller Onne Area II Command, Comptroller Auwal Mohammed.

Mohammed assured that compliant traders should have nothing to worry about while reiterating that infractions and other illegalities would be treated with full weight of the law

