News

Onne Port Customs collects N58bn revenue in Q1

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area II Command, Onne Port, Rivers State, said it has collected a total of N58, 059,198,130:33 in the first three months of 2022. The collected revenue is N19, 181,883,844:21 higher than the N38, 877,314,286:12 collected within the first quarter of 2021, which is a 49.3 per cent increase. On anti-smuggling, the command made a total of nine seizures worth a duty paid value of N59, 490,705. A breakdown of the items seized include 18,555 pairs of footwears, worth N26, 507,042; 270; pieces of machinery and parts, worth N2, 211,753; 3,825; pieces of used tyres, worth N26, 215,230 and eight bags of rice, worth N171, 961.

Other seizures listed are 555 cartons of soap and foreign detergents, worth N2, 709,254; three bales of textile fabrics, worth N250, 377 and 72 cartons of tomato paste,worth N1, 425,103. On export, the command said it processed 320,245.34 metric tonnes of cargo with a free on board value of N109, 486,146,056.48.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Firms, banks, others may demand Covid-19 test results before resumption, says Commissioner

Posted on Author Reporter

*Okays N50,000 fee for virus tests in private labs *Says demand could exceed 4,000 daily   Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi has said that citizens might be requested to present COVID-19 test rsults to confirm status periodically, as part of requirements for returning to work. The commissioner explained that testing is part […]

Nnamdi Kanu )
News

Agitation for self-determination: IWA cautions FG against use of force

Posted on Author Reporter

…calls for release of Kanu other political prisoners unconditionally Chidi Abiandu The Igbo World Assembly, the umbrella organisation of Ndiigbo in the Diaspora after an emergency meeting by its country  leaders held yesterday, has cautioned the Federal Government against the use of force to stop the Nigerian indigenous ethnic groups from agitation for self-determination. The group, during the meeting  having reviewed the abduction […]
News

TSTV applauds FG’s reforms in broadcast industry

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

An indigenous pay television platform, TSTV, has commended the recent reforms undertaken by the Federal Government as part of measures to regulate the broadcast industry. The reform, according to the Federal Government, would regulate “the web and online TV/radio…of international broadcasters beaming signals into Nigeria,” among others. It sought, in the main, to halt monopoly, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica