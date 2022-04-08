Onne Port Customs collects N58bn revenue in Q1

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area II Command, Onne Port, Rivers State, said it has collected a total of N58, 059,198,130:33 in the first three months of 2022. The collected revenue is N19, 181,883,844:21 higher than the N38, 877,314,286:12 collected within the first quarter of 2021, which is a 49.3 per cent increase. On anti-smuggling, the command made a total of nine seizures worth a duty paid value of N59, 490,705. A breakdown of the items seized include 18,555 pairs of footwears, worth N26, 507,042; 270; pieces of machinery and parts, worth N2, 211,753; 3,825; pieces of used tyres, worth N26, 215,230 and eight bags of rice, worth N171, 961.

Other seizures listed are 555 cartons of soap and foreign detergents, worth N2, 709,254; three bales of textile fabrics, worth N250, 377 and 72 cartons of tomato paste,worth N1, 425,103. On export, the command said it processed 320,245.34 metric tonnes of cargo with a free on board value of N109, 486,146,056.48.

