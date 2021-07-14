News Top Stories

Onochie: Battle not yet over, PDP tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Nigerians should not rest on their oars with the rejection of President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie as National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the Senate. Instead, the party said Nigerians should continue in the same spirit to fight for the nation’s democracy by resisting the attempt to alter the Electoral Act to prohibit direct electronic transmission of election results from polling units.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it is clear that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is pushing for the prohibition of electronic transmission of results because it seeks to use it for electoral malpractices. The party described the Senate’s rejection of Onochie’s nomination as a triumph of the Nigerian people over the attempt by the Buhari led-APC administration to hijack the Commission ahead of 2023 elections.

It noted that her rejection: “Has saved the nation from a very serious crisis as well as salvaged INEC and the entire Nigerian electoral process from a ruinous pollution that would have led to the collapse of our democratic order.” The party stated that Onochie’s nomination was an affront to paragraph 14 of the 3rd schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), adding that it was “a very dangerous machination by the Buhari-led APC presidency against our electoral process, in the attempt to subvert the will of the people in the 2023 elections.

“The APC, in spite of its shenanigans, is aware that it will have difficulties winning election at any level in a free, fair and credible election and as such it is determined to rig every process ahead of the 2023 elections. “Our party, therefore, commends Nigerians including civil society organisations, the media as well as other political parties, for joining forces with the PDP in fighting for the sanctity of our electoral process by resisting Onochie’s nomination.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

High-dose of Vitamin D supplements may be dangerous to health

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The consumption of high doses of vitamin D via certain food supplements has been shown to result in a heart disease, loss of renal function, among other health challenges. Going by the findings of the latest scientific research, if adults and children aged eleven and older consume a daily quantity of Vitamin D, no more […]
News

JUST IN: Nigerian lawmaker dies in auto crash

Posted on Author Reporter

  A member of the House of Representatives, Haruna Maitala, is dead. A family member confirmed his death on Saturday morning. He died in a road accident along Bade-Gitata road Friday night on his way to Jos, reports online news portal, premium times. He died alongside his son, driver and security aide, who were all in […]
News

Nigerian civil service, AIG launch Standard Operating Procedures

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Nigerian Civil Service in partnership with the Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG) has developed and launched Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for flagship digitalisation projects. The partnership between the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and the AIG had heralded the development and handing over of 26 documented SPOs […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica