News

Onochie: Battle not yet over, PDP tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Nigerians should not rest on their oars with the rejection of President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie as National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the Senate.

Instead, the party said Nigerians should continue in the same spirit to fight for the nation’s democracy by resisting the attempt to alter the Electoral Act to prohibit direct electronic transmission of election results from polling units.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it is clear that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is pushing for the prohibition of electronic transmission of results because it seeks to use it for electoral malpractices.

The party described the Senate’s rejection of Onochie’s nomination as a triumph of the Nigerian people over the attempt by the Buhari led-APC administration to hijack the Commission ahead of 2023 elections.

It noted that her rejection: “Has saved the nation from a very serious crisis as well as salvaged INEC and the entire Nigerian electoral process from a ruinous pollution that would have led to the collapse of our democratic order.”

The party stated that Onochie’s nomination was an affront to paragraph 14 of the 3rd schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), adding that it was “a very dangerous machination by the Buhari-led APC presidency against our electoral process, in the attempt to subvert the will of the people in the 2023 elections.

“The APC, in spite of its shenanigans, is aware that it will have difficulties winning election at any level in a free, fair and credible election and as such it is determined to rig every process ahead of the 2023 elections.

“Our party, therefore, commends Nigerians including civil society organisations, the media as well as other political parties, for joining forces with the PDP in fighting for the sanctity of our electoral process by resisting Onochie’s nomination.

“The stiff resistance displayed by Nigerians across board, in repelling this vicious attempt to hijack and pollute the electoral commission, underscores their collective and unwavering determination to resist and kick out the APC in 2023, despite its shenanigans.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC to Obaseki: CBN has right to print money

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

  The All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a detour from the Ministry of Finance and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the allegation of the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki that the Federal Government recently printed N60 billion to argument FAAC. According to the party, central banks all over the world print money when […]
News

APC: Internal democracy, transparency responsible for defections into party

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the internal democracy, transparency and fairness in conducting the affairs of the party were responsible for the defections into the party. The position of the party came at the heels where governorship aspirants in Anambra State have decried internal democracy in the party. Eleven out of the […]
News

JUST IN: UK schools to reopen March 8

Posted on Author Reporter

  The prime minister has said he hopes it will be safe to reopen schools in England from 8 March, as he told MPs he intends to set out a plan for easing lockdown in the week beginning 22 February. Addressing the Commons, Boris Johnson confirmed pupils will not be returning to the classroom after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica