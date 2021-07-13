Onochie: Battle not yet over, PDP tells Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Nigerians should not rest on their oars with the rejection of President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie as National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the Senate.

Instead, the party said Nigerians should continue in the same spirit to fight for the nation’s democracy by resisting the attempt to alter the Electoral Act to prohibit direct electronic transmission of election results from polling units.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it is clear that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is pushing for the prohibition of electronic transmission of results because it seeks to use it for electoral malpractices.

The party described the Senate’s rejection of Onochie’s nomination as a triumph of the Nigerian people over the attempt by the Buhari led-APC administration to hijack the Commission ahead of 2023 elections.

It noted that her rejection: “Has saved the nation from a very serious crisis as well as salvaged INEC and the entire Nigerian electoral process from a ruinous pollution that would have led to the collapse of our democratic order.”

The party stated that Onochie’s nomination was an affront to paragraph 14 of the 3rd schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), adding that it was “a very dangerous machination by the Buhari-led APC presidency against our electoral process, in the attempt to subvert the will of the people in the 2023 elections.

“The APC, in spite of its shenanigans, is aware that it will have difficulties winning election at any level in a free, fair and credible election and as such it is determined to rig every process ahead of the 2023 elections.

“Our party, therefore, commends Nigerians including civil society organisations, the media as well as other political parties, for joining forces with the PDP in fighting for the sanctity of our electoral process by resisting Onochie’s nomination.

“The stiff resistance displayed by Nigerians across board, in repelling this vicious attempt to hijack and pollute the electoral commission, underscores their collective and unwavering determination to resist and kick out the APC in 2023, despite its shenanigans.”

