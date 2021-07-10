Onochie lied twice before Senate committee, CTA alleges

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), has accused the Senior Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie, of lying twice during her screening by the Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday at the National Assembly.

Executive Director, CTA, Faith Nwadishi, who described the nomination and screening of the presidential aide as “very controversial,” said that apart from denying her membership of the APC even when there are contradicting evidence, Onochie added another twist to the saga when she said that the present National Commissioner from the South-south, May Agbamuche-Mbu, was nominated to represent Cross River State and not Delta State. Nwadishi said that documentary evidence available to the CTA has revealed that Agbamuche-Mbu was nominated by President Buhari in 2016, for appointment in INEC from Delta State.

“Her curriculum vitae submitted to the Senate by the President clearly indicate that she is from Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State. Although born in Kano and married to a husband from Cross River State, she has maintained Delta as her State of origin and was indeed nominated, screened, confirmed and sworn-in to represent Delta State in INEC.

Like this: Like Loading...