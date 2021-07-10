News

Onochie lied twice before Senate committee, CTA alleges

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), has accused the Senior Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie, of lying twice during her screening by the Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday at the National Assembly.

Executive Director, CTA, Faith Nwadishi, who described the nomination and screening of the presidential aide as “very controversial,” said that apart from denying her membership of the APC even when there are contradicting evidence, Onochie added another twist to the saga when she said that the present National Commissioner from the South-south, May Agbamuche-Mbu, was nominated to represent Cross River State and not Delta State. Nwadishi said that documentary evidence available to the CTA has revealed that Agbamuche-Mbu was nominated by President Buhari in 2016, for appointment in INEC from Delta State.

“Her curriculum vitae submitted to the Senate by the President clearly indicate that she is from Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State. Although born in Kano and married to a husband from Cross River State, she has maintained Delta as her State of origin and was indeed nominated, screened, confirmed and sworn-in to represent Delta State in INEC.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG promises to intervene in erosion control in Imo, says Uzodinma

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari had assured him that the Federal Government would soon intervene in resolving the perennial challenge of flooding in his state. Briefing newsmen after a closed door meeting with the President yesterday at the Presidential Villa, the Imo State governor said: “In specific terms, the […]
News Top Stories

Buhari, world leaders, mourn Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip

Posted on Author Isioma Madike and Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of the Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth of England’s husband, Prince Philip, as the end of an era. Buhari joined a chorus of condolences from other current and former world leaders around the world following the death of Prince Philip on Friday at the age of 99. […]
News

South Africa advises Nigeria on defection by politicians

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Thamsanqa Dennis Mseleku, has advocated for a solution to the nation’s frequent defection of politicians from one political party to another. Mseleku, who spoke when he visited the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, said South Africa was experiencing such problems until it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica