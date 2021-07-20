Onochie: The price for ‘unalloyed loyalty’

With the rejection of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Lauretta Onochie as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), ANAYO EZUGWU examines her antecedents and how her overzealousness has a ected her relationship with the public

With the rejection of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Lauretta Onochie as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), ANAYO EZUGWU examines her antecedents and how her overzealousness has affected her relationship with the public.

Since her emergence on the political scene in 2012 during the removal of fuel subsidy protest in Lagos, many Nigerians consider the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the President, Lauretta Onochie as one of the attack dogs of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She is known for her unalloyed loyalty and support for the president and the ruling party. But on Thursday, July 8, Onochie publicly denied membership of the party during her screening as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the Senate.

She repeatedly distanced herself from the party, saying that she parted ways with the APC and stopped her volunteer work with the Buhari Support Organization (BSO) since 2019.

Onochie was nominated by President Buhari to represent Delta State as a National Commissioner of INEC but her appointment met stiff pushback and criticisms from various parties, civil society organizations and stakeholders, with many advising the Senate not to confirm her nomination because she is a card-carrying member of a political party.

Onochie said during her screening that she was aware of series of petitions against her membership of the APC and the fact that someone from her state was already on the board of the INEC.

She, however, admitted being part of the Buhari campaign organisation in 2015 before her appointment as Special Assistant on New Media to the President.

She also admitted having sworn to an affidavit at a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja, that she was a member of the APC. She claimed she stopped being a member of the party immediately after the 2019 general elections.

“I have learned over the years to stand with the constitution and due process but not on partisanship or sentiments. Since 2019, I have not had anything to do with any political organisation, including Buhari support groups.

“When APC was doing re-validation of party members, I did not take part in that exercise. As I’m sitting down here,

I’m not a member of any political party in this country. I’ve no partisanship in my blood. I have seen many petitions against my nomination not only from the PDP but also from some APC members. “I’m not partisan; they know. It is about the law. No one has any reason to fear for my nomination as INEC commissioner representing Delta.

As far as I’m concerned, I’m madam due process. That’s why all the attacks. I follow due process, I follow the law,” Onochie said. The presidential was first nominated as National Commissioner of INEC by the President in October 2020 but was rejected by the Senate.

But eight months after the nomination, Onochie appeared before the Senate to establish that she is qualified and right for the job.

Following the outrage the appointment attracted from within and outside the country, the Senate on Tuesday last week rejected the appointment of Onochie as a national commissioner of INEC.

Rather than rejecting her on the grounds of partisanship, the senators said her nomination failed to adhere to the Federal Character Principle as enshrined in Section 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya, said: “Her nomination violated the Federal Character Principle and national unity. Other sections of the country have also presented petitions against her nomination.

In 2016, we confirmed a national commissioner from Delta State, Mrs. May Mbu and confirming Lauretta Onochie from the same Delta State will violate the Federal Character.”

Onochie is seen by many Nigerians as a social media warrior and an attack dog of the president and APC. She has over time attacked everybody and everything that goes contrary to the positions of her paymasters. For instance, in August 2020,

Onochie attacked David Oyedepo, the presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide for rejecting the application of Company and Allied Matters Acts (CAMA) in churches.

She said the cleric would have to abide by government’s law or manufacture his own country. “I hope this is not true. If it is, Oyedepo will have to manufacture his own country and live by his own laws. As long as he lives and operates within the entity called Nigeria, he will live by Nigerian rules and laws.

He will do as he’s told by the law, enough of lawlessness,” she said. In June 2020, Peter Nwaoboshi, chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), filed a N1 billion suit against Onochie, accusing her of making defamatory posts on her social media pages. According to him, her comments online suggested that he is a thief, corrupt and criminal.

In another instance, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar sued Onochie, demanded an apology and N500 million damages for alleged libel after she claimed that he was on a United Arab Emirates (UAE) watch list. She had also said that Atiku cannot win in his local government if he contests the 2019 presidential election.

“I think Alhaji Abubakar Atiku has lost touch with reality; I think he needs to check again. He is known to hobnob from one party to the other when he cannot have control in that party.”

In 2017, she said ex-President Goodluck Jonathan should crawl on his knees and apologise to Nigerians for plundering the nation’s economy.

She also said Jonathan bequeathed a dearth of infrastructures to Buhari. “The government of ex-President Jonathan was fraught with broken promises, massive corruption and shattered dreams. It was a Govt for a few Nigerians.

Massive oil earnings under Ex- President Jonathan did not benefit Nigerians as he bequeathed a dearth of infrastructures to President Buhari.”

Onochie’s sharp claws have also been used against the likes of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who she once said was paranoid and should receive mental treatment. While she also described Ibraheem El-Zakzaky of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) as a leader of a terrorist group.

Onochie’s rejection has generated a lot of reactions with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) saying Nigerians should not rest on their oars with the rejection.

The party described the Senate’s rejection of Onochie’s nomination as a triumph of the Nigerian people over the attempt by the Buhari led-APC administration to hijack the electoral commission ahead of the 2023 elections.

“Her rejection has saved the nation from a very serious crisis as well as salvaged INEC and the entire Nigerian electoral process from ruinous pollution that would have led to the collapse of our democratic order. Her nomination is an affront to paragraph 14 of the 3rd schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“It was a very dangerous machination by the Buhari-led APC presidency against our electoral process, in the attempt to subvert the will of the people in the 2023 elections.

The APC, in spite of its shenanigans, is aware that it will have difficulties winning election at any level in a free, fair and credible election and as such it is determined to rig every process ahead of the 2023 elections.

“Our party, therefore, commends Nigerians including civil society organisations, the media as well as other political parties, for joining forces with the PDP in fighting for the sanctity of our electoral process by resisting Onochie’s nomination,” Kola Olodinyan, PDP spokesman said.

Likewise, the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), a civil society organization, described the rejection of the nomination of Onochie as a welcome development and a boost to democracy in Nigeria.

Executive Director of the centre, Faith Nwadishi, said the Senate has done the needful by listening to the voice of the people amidst pressures from Nigerians, demanding that the lawmakers should be accountable and represent the interest of the people.

Nwadishi noted that Onochie’s presence in INEC would have to a great extent, impinge on the integrity of the Electoral Management Board and put to question the integrity of the electoral process.

The CTA boss called on civil society organisations and Nigerians to remain vigilant and look forward to the National Assembly passing an Electoral Bill that will have electronic transmission of results by INEC and addresses all other issues raised by Nigerians.

On its part, the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) commended the Senate for the rejection of the Onochie.

The CNPP in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu said the Senate did well by listening to the voice of reason and flowing with public opinion

Like this: Like Loading...