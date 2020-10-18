News

Onochie: Yakubu or any INEC member not our member – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu nor any member of the Commission is its card-carrying member.

 

The party said the claim by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in an attempt to justify the nomination of President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie as INEC National Commissioner was false.

 

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan described the claim as diversionary, adding that it would not stop the agitation against Ms Onochie’s confirmation.

 

“Our party finds it ludicrous that the APC in its anti-people enterprise, sought to divert attention from its atrocities by laying a false claim that some INEC members, including Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had links with the PDP.

 

“Such poorly scripted piece of fiction cannot sway Nigerians as they know that Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, was never a member of the PDP and that no member of the PDP has been appointed a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC),” the statement added.

 

PDP accused the ruling party of constitutional violations, abuse of human rights and impunity bedeviling the nation in the last five years.

 

According to the party: “Such provocative, arrogant and disdainful display of impunity by the APC and its administration, particularly in the violation of rules and crass abuse of apparatus of power, like the police, is responsible for the growing tension, remonstration and social restiveness currently threatening our national cohesion.”

 

It maintained that Onochie’s nomination was a violation of paragraph 14 of the 3rd Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which forbids a person involved in partisan politics to hold office as a member of INEC.

 

 

 

