Politics

Onoh, Igbokwe make Tinubu’s updated S’East Campaign Council list

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

More members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State have been admitted into the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Prominent among them is Dr. Josef Umunnakwe Onoh who was among the 17 gubernatorial aspirants of the PDP for the 2023 election.

Tinubu’s ally, Mr. Joe Igbokwe also made the list as part of strengthening the campaign council in the South East.

Earlier before the updated list released in Abuja on Wednesday, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, a PDP Senatorial candidate for the 2023 election, featured in the list that unsettled PDP members in Enugu State and beyond.

Onoh was included as the 43rd member of the Tinubu PCC’s Public Affairs Department which is being headed by Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) as the Chief Spokesman of the campaign council.

Reacting to the development, Onoh said that in as much as he remains a member of the PDP in Enugu state, he must campaign for a southern presidential candidate, particularly one he feels has more potential of wining next year’s presidential election.

“My loyalty to the Asiwaju Presidential aspiration remains unshakable anchored in the principle that the 2023 presidency belongs to a southern, agreement reached in Asaba by the southern governors and stressed in Enugu and Lagos, respectively,” Onoh said.

He disclosed that Tinubu has now restrategized and is more poised to win greater votes in the south east with the enriched members of the Campaign Council list from the South East.

Onoh, who had acted as the spokesman of the Tinubu Campaign Council in the South East, noted that it was not true, the narrative that people of the South East will not vote for Tinubu, stating that once Asiwaju flags of his campaign, the picture will become more visible in the zone.

The APC members in Enugu State who made the new list include the the party’s governorship candidate, Chief Uche Nnaji; the state party chairman, Mr. Ugochukwu Agballa; it’s legal adviser, B.N Nebe; Chief Joel Mammel, Hon Eugene Odoh, among others.

The list, however, did not include top APC stalwarts in the state such as ex-Governor Sullivan Chime, Osita Okechukwu and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, among others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Obanikoro fumes as ex-dep gov, Adebule, secures APC Lagos West ticket

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede 

Ex-Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Oluranti Idiat Adebule, has emerged candidate of the All Progressives Congess (APC) for Lagos West Senatorial seat. Three aspirants, Senator Musilui Obanikoro, Adebule and Opeifa Kayode vied for the position and Adebule polled 424 votes to emerge winner. Obanikoro secured 119 votes to place second and Opeifa came third with four votes, while […]
Politics

Why INEC can’t afford to shift Edo, Ondo polls – Okoye

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

A National Commissioner of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye, in this interview monitored on Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), speaks on the commission’s preparations for the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states. FELIX NWANERI brings the excerpts: What is your advice to politicians […]
Politics

Anambra guber: APC’s acceptability test in S’East

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

The forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State is expected to be a popularity test for the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the ruling party seeks to make inroad into the South-East ahead of the 2023 general election, FELIX NWANERI reports The people of the South-East are in for interesting times as the country’s ruling All […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica