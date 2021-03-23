Onoja hands over security patrol vans to LGAs in Kogi East

*Targets zero kidnappings

In the bid to enforce zero incidents of kidnapping and related crimes on Kogi highways, particularly Kogi East, Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Chief (Dr.) Edward Onoja, has donated six operational vehicles to the Executive Chairmen of Ankpa, Olamaboro, Ofu, Dekina and Igalamela/Odolu local government areas of the state.

The donation was equally on behalf of Kogi East elected Federal/State legislators and other government officials

The concerted effort, which was galvanized by the Deputy Governor, came to fruition through donations by the Senator representing Kogi East Senatorial District, Alhaji Jibrin Isah Echocho, Members representing Ankpa/Omala/Olamaboro, Idah and Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituencies, Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims, Hon. David Idris Zacharias and Alhaji Hassan Abdullahi Baiwa.

Others included the entire Kogi East members of the Kogi State House of Assembly led by Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Mohammed.

Chief Onoja, who is also the Kogi East Political Leader, while presenting the vehicles to the Chairmen, said the gesture was in line with the new direction policies of his principal, Governor Yahaya Bello to reduce crime to its barest minimum by boosting security formations and smoking out all criminal elements wherever they make take abode in the state.

“As we all know, His Excellency Governor Yahaya Bello leads the charts in terms of keeping his territory safe and secured. Most interesting is that despite being bordered by 10 states which translates to more work, he has done his job of keeping Kogites safe as the Chief Security Officer consistently in the last five years,” he said.

According to him, the isues of kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other related crime is near zero in the state courtesy of the laudable strategy and mechanisms put in place by the governor to nip them in the bud.

Prince Ishaq Okolo, Executive Chairman of Dekina Local Government in a Vote of Thanks on behalf of his colleagues, praised Governor Bello and his Deputy, Chief Onoja for the gesture.

He said he and his counterparts are ready to maximize the vans for improved sanity in their areas as envisioned by the governor’s zero resolve against insecurity.

