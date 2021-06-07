ONSA orders dismantling of illegal security outfits nationwide

Worried by growing cases of extortion, harassment as well as intimidation of citizens, the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), has ordered the immediate dismantling of all illegal security outfits across the country.

It said such tendencies will no longer be tolerated, vowing to deal with those that disregard the warning. Head of Strategic Communication, ONSA, Mr. ZM Usman, conveyed the position in a statement obtained by New Telegraph, Sunday.

“The Office of the National Security Adviser has directed the immediate dismantling of all illegal security outfits and warned against the use of these outfits to extort, harass and intimidate Nigerians,” Usman said.

Specifically, the Office cautioned individuals, organisations as well as foreign partners on the activities of NATFORCE which, it noted, was “illegally formed” as a taskforce to combat illegal importation and smuggling of small arms, ammunition and light weapons into the country.

It reiterated the fact The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), is the only body entrusted with the task of coordinating efforts for the monitoring and control of small arms and light weapons in the country.

The statement read: “The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) domiciled in the Office of the National Security Adviser is the national co-ordination mechanism for the control and monitoring of the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in Nigeria.

“The Office of the National Security Adviser has observed with concern the proliferation of illegal security outfits in the country.

“These illegal outfits have been masquerading and acting as part of the Nigerian security architecture while extorting, harassing and intimidating Nigerians.

“One of such groups is NATFORCE which seeks to combat illegal importation of Arms, Ammunition, Light Weapons, Chemical Weapons and Pipeline Vandalism and has been involved in mounting of illegal roadblocks, conducting illegal searches, seizures and recruitment.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the general public and all stakeholders are to note that NATFORCE is an illegal outfit without any mandate or authority to carry out these functions.”

The ONSA said the development was unacceptable. It, therefore, directed promoters of NATFORCE to dismantle their structures and operations immediately.

Like this: Like Loading...