ONSA orders dismantling of illegal security outfits nationwide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Worried by growing cases of extortion, harassment as well as intimidation of citizens, the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), has ordered the immediate dismantling of all illegal security outfits across the country.

 

It said such tendencies will no longer be tolerated, vowing to deal with those that disregard the warning.

 

Head of Strategic Communication, ONSA, Mr. ZM Usman, conveyed the position in a statement obtained by New Telegraph, Sunday.

 

“The Office of the National Security Adviser has directed the immediate dismantling of all illegal security outfits and warned against the use of these outfits to extort, harass and intimidate Nigerians,” Usman said.

 

Specifically, the Office cautioned individuals, organisations as well as foreign partners on the activities of NATFORCE which, it noted, was “illegally formed” as a taskforce to combat illegal importation and smuggling of small arms, ammunition and light weapons into the country.

 

It reiterated the fact The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), is the only body entrusted with the task of coordinating efforts for the monitoring and control of small arms and light weapons in the country.

