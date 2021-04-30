ONSA: Security, intelligence agencies monitoring threats around airports

…assures of public safety

Security and intelligence agencies in the country have vowed round-the-clock assessment of possible threats to safety of airports, with a view to nipping the same in the bud. This was as they assured the flying public, stakeholders, as well as the international community of the safety of airports nationwide. The declaration was contained in a statement, yesterday, by the ONSA’s Head of Strategic Communication, Z.M Usman. According to the ONSA, the undertaking followed an “authorised” release of a classified security advisory, which, it said, has the potential of creating fear in the minds of airport users.

“The attention of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has been drawn to reports of a threat on the nation’s airports from an internal government correspondence,” the statement said. It read in full: “The correspondence was a routine threat assessment to ensure preparedness of agencies and not meant for public dissemination. “In the period covered by the correspondence, threat analysis identified the need to advise Airports Management nationwide to upgrade existing security measures around the nation’s airports. “Regrettably, the unauthorised release of this advisory is likely to raise fear among airport users home and abroad. “Accordingly, this statement is issued to reassure the public and all aviation stakeholders of the safety of our airports. “The security and intelligence services will continue to monitor security threats and provide the assessment and timely advice required by airports management to continuously upgrade security measures in the airports.”

Like this: Like Loading...