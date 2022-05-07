News

Onu declares for presidency

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, on Friday formally declared his intention to run for the presidency on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The minister, who made a public declaration in Abuja, said his desire to rule the country was informed by his conviction of providing a better and more prosperous nation.

“I have the knowledge, the experience, the credibility, the education having been trained in one of the best universities in the world, the vision, the integrity, maturity and a man who can be trusted,” Onu declared. The former Governor of old Abia State promised to make Nigeria self-reliant, saying the continuous dependence on other nations for assistance, was counter-productive.

He said he had a dream; “that Nigeria will one day lead the world”, adding that, “let no one tell us that it cannot be done because if we cannot achieve it our children can”. According to him: “The Almighty God that created us, gave our dear nation, everything that she needs to be a leader in the world. Working together, we will make use of the knowledge economy driven by STI to make Nigeria truly great. “My fellow Nigerians, we have the key to unlock the prosperity of our dear nation, and this key is a knowledge economy driven by science, technology and innovation. “As a man of great compassion, and also believ ing that women are great builders of nations, I did not want any pregnant woman or child to die either during pregnancy or childbirth, which are the most challenging periods in any woman’s life, just because the woman cannot afford to pay hospital bills. Hence, all pregnant women received free treatment in public hospitals.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

