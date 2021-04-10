Onuachu alerted to top Serie A clubs

Belgian league-leading scorer Paul Onuachu has already been recommended to several top Serie A clubs. Dieter Van Tornhout, ex-striker of Club Brugge and Antwerp FC, has tipped the giant striker at the top clubs in the Italian Serie A. “Maybe it is already being discussed in Italy, but I recommend Racing Genk striker Paul Onuachu,” he disclosed. “He’s very good. He’s a tall player of about 2 metres and a name to keep an eye on.” He has already been linked to clubs in the Premier League, Bundesliga as well as Ligue 1. O n u a – chu has netted 27 goals in the league and Genk are all but assured of a place in the championship playoffs. He only recently tripled his goals return with the Super Eagles after he scored against both Benin and Lesotho.

