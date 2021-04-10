Onuachu alerted to top Serie A clubs

Belgian league-leading scorer Paul Onuachu has already been recommended to several top Serie A clubs. Dieter Van Tornhout, ex-striker of Club Brugge and Antwerp FC, has tipped the giant striker at the top clubs in the Italian Serie A. “Maybe it is already being discussed in Italy, but I recommend Racing Genk striker Paul Onuachu,” he disclosed. “He’s very good. He’s a tall player of about 2 metres and a name to keep an eye on.” He has already been linked to clubs in the Premier League, Bundesliga as well as Ligue 1. O n u a – chu has netted 27 goals in the league and Genk are all but assured of a place in the championship playoffs. He only recently tripled his goals return with the Super Eagles after he scored against both Benin and Lesotho.
Related Articles
Diego Maradona: Obituary – Argentina’s flawed football icon
The first goal was dubious; the second was a bloody miracle – Former England manager Sir Bobby Robson after Maradona’s two goals knocked his side out of the Mexico’86 World Cup Dazzling, infamous, extraordinary, genius, outrageous. Diego Maradona. A flawed football icon. One of the game’s most gifted players, the Argentine boasted a rare […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Why my son won’t be a boxer like me –Anthony Joshua
A nthony Joshua is one of the most successful boxers in the world – but nothing is more important to him than family. The two-time world champion has earned an estimated £61million during his glittering career, reports mirror.co.uk. Despite his immense success and vast wealth, the Olympic gold medallist spends little of his […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Africa’s fastest man, Olusoji Fasuba: My love for Nigeria made me join British Navy instead of REPRESENTING another country
Sentiments, mistrust reign among athletes -Fasuba Africa’s 100m record holder, Olusoji Fasuba, in a recent interview monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA, explains how missing out of the gold medal at the 2006 World Championships propelled him to the title two years later as he remained the only African to have achieved such feat. Excerpts… […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)