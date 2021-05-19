Onuachu beats Mo Salah, others to become Africa’s top scorer

Genk star Paul Onuachu, tops the list of African footballers with the highest number of goals in 2020-21 for clubs and country according to Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) on Twitter. The 26-year-old Super Eagles striker recorded 37 goals in all appearances in the period under review and he is rivalled by Zambia’s Patson Daka with the same number of goals. Two of his goals came during the Super Eagles AFCON qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic in March as he scored in both games. Mohamed Salah comes next on the chart with 32 goals so far this campaign. The 28-year-old is also contending for the Premier League golden boot award. Kenyan star Michael Olunga who currently plays for Al-Duhail SC is just one goal shy of Salah, having scored 31 goals while Moroccan star who plays for Olympiacos Youssef El Arabi completes the top five with 27 goals. Youssef En-Nesyri, Baghdad Bounedjah – 26 goals is 6th while Jean-Pierre Nsamé – 25 goals place 7th.
Related Articles
World Wrestling Championships called off over COVID-19
Team Nigeria will no longer participate at the 2020 edition of the World Championships earlier scheduled to take place in Belgrade, Serbia from 12 – 20 December, following cancellation of the tournament by the global governing body – the United World Wrestling (UWW). The Nigerian contingent made up of Commonwealth champions Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg), Blessing […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2021 ACCESS BANK LAGOS CITY MARATHON: Race flags-off under strict COVID-19 guidelines
The 2021 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will flag off today, April 10, at the traditional starting point, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, under strict COVID-19 guidelines. Organisers have assured all the ingredients that have made the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon a sought-after race by elite runners across the world, runners representatives, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Find new clubs, Koeman tells four Barca players
New Barcelona boss, Ronald Koeman, has began his cull at the club. The former Everton and Netherlands manager has told Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti to find new clubs this summer, according to the UK Guardian. Koeman was appointed as Quique Setien’s replacement last week and has not wasted time […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)