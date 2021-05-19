Onuachu beats Mo Salah, others to become Africa’s top scorer

Genk star Paul Onuachu, tops the list of African footballers with the highest number of goals in 2020-21 for clubs and country according to Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) on Twitter. The 26-year-old Super Eagles striker recorded 37 goals in all appearances in the period under review and he is rivalled by Zambia’s Patson Daka with the same number of goals. Two of his goals came during the Super Eagles AFCON qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic in March as he scored in both games. Mohamed Salah comes next on the chart with 32 goals so far this campaign. The 28-year-old is also contending for the Premier League golden boot award. Kenyan star Michael Olunga who currently plays for Al-Duhail SC is just one goal shy of Salah, having scored 31 goals while Moroccan star who plays for Olympiacos Youssef El Arabi completes the top five with 27 goals. Youssef En-Nesyri, Baghdad Bounedjah – 26 goals is 6th while Jean-Pierre Nsamé – 25 goals place 7th.

