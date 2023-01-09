Onuachu fires 14th goal as Genk dump champions Club Brugge

Paul Onuachu continued his fine run in front of goal in 2023 when he netted his 14th goal of the season for table-topping Genk to beat champions Club Brugge 3-1 yesterday. Compatriot and new signing Yira Sor made his Genk debut in this game when he was introduced in the 87th minute.

Belgium Jupiler Pro League leading scorer Onuachu scored his 14th goal in the 67th minute when he outpaced his marker inside the box before he drove home. He hasnowscored15 goalsin all competitionsthisseason.

Genk now sit comfortably on top of the table with 49 points from 19 matches, 10 points clear of nearest rivals of Union St.Gilloise.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...