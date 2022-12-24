Onuachu: I still dream of playing in a major league

Genk striker Paul Onuachu has opened up on his future after he admitted he still believes he will play in a major league in Europe. Two seasons ago, Onuachu fired 35 goals that season for Genk and he was widely expected to move to a major league on the back of such an accomplishment. But it did not happen. After netting 21 goals last term, Onuachu leads the goals chart again in Belgium with 13 goals this season and he said he has not giving up on a move to a bigger league. “I score a lot, I like being here.

But: if there is an interesting offer this winter or next summer, we will look at it together with Genk. Because I still dream of playing in a big league”, he told HLN. “Who knows, anything can happen in football. But I’m still very happy at KRC Genk and I don’t necessarily have to leave.

“You should be happy with what you have and not think about what you don’t have. If there is concrete interest in the future, we will talk and then we will see.” Onuachu also opened up on the frustration of not making the much-awaited major transfer even when he finished as Goal King of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League. “I saw players make a transfer who had proved less than me,” he further told HLN. “There were talks, but nothing really concrete. Was it difficult that I didn’t get away? Yes, but it is what it is. “I have done more than other players who have made a transfer.

And yet it still hasn’t happened. But I believe God’s timing is the best.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...