Sports

Onuachu: I still dream of playing in a major league

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Genk striker Paul Onuachu has opened up on his future after he admitted he still believes he will play in a major league in Europe. Two seasons ago, Onuachu fired 35 goals that season for Genk and he was widely expected to move to a major league on the back of such an accomplishment. But it did not happen. After netting 21 goals last term, Onuachu leads the goals chart again in Belgium with 13 goals this season and he said he has not giving up on a move to a bigger league. “I score a lot, I like being here.

But: if there is an interesting offer this winter or next summer, we will look at it together with Genk. Because I still dream of playing in a big league”, he told HLN. “Who knows, anything can happen in football. But I’m still very happy at KRC Genk and I don’t necessarily have to leave.

“You should be happy with what you have and not think about what you don’t have. If there is concrete interest in the future, we will talk and then we will see.” Onuachu also opened up on the frustration of not making the much-awaited major transfer even when he finished as Goal King of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League. “I saw players make a transfer who had proved less than me,” he further told HLN. “There were talks, but nothing really concrete. Was it difficult that I didn’t get away? Yes, but it is what it is. “I have done more than other players who have made a transfer.

And yet it still hasn’t happened. But I believe God’s timing is the best.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Barca ‘heads held high’ after defeat – Xavi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Xavi Hernandez said his young Barcelona team could leave with their “heads held high”, despite losing to Real Madrid in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday. Barca were beaten 3-2 after extra-time in Saudi Arabia to make it five consecutive Real Madrid victories in Clasico games. But Xavi’s side, who sit […]
Sports

Barca eye City defender Angelino

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Barcelona are interested in Manchester City defender Angelino.   The 23-year-old Spanish fullback has just returned from a sixmonth loan spell at RB Leipzig, who reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.   He joined City in 2014, left for PSV Eindhoven in 2018 and returned to City last summer after they triggered a £5.3m […]
Sports

Europa League: Rangers must wait after losing two-goal lead to Benfica

Posted on Author Reporter

*Napoli beat Rijeka while remembering Diego Maradona Rangers suffered another late collapse against Benfica as Steven Gerrard’s side missed out on the chance to plant one foot in the Europa League’s last 32. They looked to be on course for a famous scalp in what would have been the Ibrox club’s 150th European win after Scott Arfield and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica