Onuachu, new Rashidi Yekini, says Amokachi

Posted on

Former Super Eagles striker, Daniel Amokachi, has said Paul Onuachu is the striker with the closest in terms of attributes to late goal king Rashidi Yekini.

 

Very many strikers have been compared with Yekini who is Nigeria’s record goal scorer but Amokachi insisted Onuachu is the closest to the late Vitoria Setubal of Portugal forward with his qualities.

 

Amokachi was in awe of  openOnuachu following his goal against Lesotho in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers played in Lagos last Tuesday.

 

Onuachu came off the bench to score a late goal as Nigeria defeated the Crocodiles 3-0 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on Tuesday, March 30.
The Genk striker grabbed his first international goal in an international friendly helping Nigeria defeat the Pharaohs of Egypt 1-0 on March 26, 2019.

 

He was initially on Gernot Rohr’s ‘standby’ list for the AFCON qualifying show  down against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

 

Amokachi said: “When I saw his goal against Lesotho it reminded me so much of Yekini, to be honest.

“The way he executed that strike was exactly how ‘Egbon’ Yekini would have done it. When I look at Onuachu and how he plays inside the box, it’s the closest quality we’ve seen since Rashidi Yekini.” Amokachi said.

 

Meanwhile, the Nigerian forward extended his dominance in the Belgian First Division A goalscoring charts with a goal in Genk’s 3-2 victory over OH Leuven on Monday.

 

Onuachu’s late effort at Den Dreef took his tally to 26 goals after 31 league appearances – 28 goals in total this season (including two Cup goals) which makes him the highest scoring Super Eagles star in Europe so far this term.

 

The 26-year-old is enjoying his best season in front of goal since he kicked off his professional career in the Danish Superliga with Midtjylland nine years ago.

